SPYRUS Debuts New CyberSecurity Storage and Management Solutions at RSA Conference 2011

San Jose, California – SPYRUS, a leading provider of trusted mobility solutions, announced its first use-anywhere/cross-platform secure storage device for users seeking to secure business and personal documents and records. The new PocketVault P-384 encrypting USB flash drive uses the same security designed to protect military secrets and runs on Mac OS, Windows and Linux.

Like all SPYRUS products, this no-compromise encrypting storage device implements Suite B elliptic curve cryptography, a set of algorithms and key sizes designed for data protection and information sharing for both unclassified information and most classified information. Similar SPYRUS drives are used by the federal government and Department of Defense to secure documents and files, and this same technology is now available for individual users, small and mid-size businesses and even senior managers in large corporations who need to secure access to business or personal documents moving from one location to another.

In addition to PocketVault P-384, the company will also introduce the latest version of SPYRUS Enterprise Management System (SEMS) that supports encryption and authentication devices from SPYRUS and other vendors. SEMS is designed for complete device lifecycle management—it can provision, assign, enable/disable, and terminate devices to combat both external and internal threats. SEMS implements advanced cryptographic algorithms embedded in hardware security modules for positive client, server and administrator authentication.

PocketVault P-384 will be available on February 15, through Amazon in the USA and from SPYRUS resellers worldwide. SEMS is available through SPYRUS and its resellers. PocketVault P-384 starts at $129.95, with volume discounts available.

“SPYRUS is the first and only company to implement the most advanced unclassified security algorithms available across the company’s entire product line,” said Ron LaPedis, Director of Product Management and Marketing at SPYRUS. “Our products are designed, engineered and manufactured in the USA to prevent the introduction of untrusted components.”

SPYRUS will also demonstrate Secure Pocket Drive™, Rosetta™ SD, and Hydra Privacy Card® family at RSA. Visit SPYRUS at RSA booth 2544 in the Moscone Center, February 15-17.

Secure Pocket Drive, a bootable PC-on-a-stick device, was named “Best Endpoint Security Solution” at the 2010 Homeland Security Awards in Washington, D.C. The award recognizes the outstanding people and companies who have introduced effective and cost-efficient security programs and innovative technologies that protect and defend the United States and its people. It is awarded by GSN (Government Security News), a leading government and homeland security magazine.

Rosetta SD is an SD form-factor smart card with memory. Designed for certificate generation and management, authentication and signing, it is uniquely suited for use with netbooks or tablets running the Windows 7 operating system. Perfect for smart card logon, it can also protect a user’s BitLocker endpoint encryption key.

Hydra Privacy Card® (Hydra PC™) Series II encryption devices use removable microSD cards and can store encrypted files on the card, on a PC, or even in the cloud—all with 256-bit AES encryption. Hydra PC Personal Encryption Device enforces mandatory encryption of every file stored on its removable microSD card. Hydra PC Digital Attaché can format microSD cards into one or two partitions, offering full disk encryption in addition to file encryption. Through public key infrastructure (PKI), Hydra PC Digital Attaché can share encrypted files or partitions with specific recipients while prohibiting access by unauthorized personnel. Digital Attaché also presents itself to the computer as a smart card, so there is no need to carry another device for authentication, certificate generation and signing.

If you are at AFCEA/USNI West in San Diego this week, please visit SPYRUS at booth 1022.

About SPYRUS

SPYRUS holds patents in the U.S. and abroad that enable solutions for secure authentication, secure communication, and full disk encryption, as well as patents relating to data protection and rights management for digital content. To prevent the insertion of untrusted components, Secured by SPYRUS™ security technology is proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA to meet FIPS 140-2 Level 3 standards. SPYRUS is headquartered in San Jose, California. See www.spyrus.com for more information.

Secure Pocket Drive is protected by U.S. Patents 7,757,100, 7,380,140, 6,088,802, and 6,981,149, with other patents pending. SPYRUS, the SPYRUS logo, Secured by SPYRUS, Hydra Privacy Card, Hydra PC, Hydra PC Digital Attaché, Secure Pocket Drive, PocketVault P-384, and Rosetta are either registered trademarks or trademarks of SPYRUS, Inc., in the U.S. and/or other jurisdictions. All other company, organization, and product names are trademarks of their respective organizations.