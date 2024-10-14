Steele Solutions to exhibit at IACP 2024

PRESS RELEASE

MILWAUKEE — Steele Solutions Inc. , a leading manufacturer of structural steel work/equipment platforms, material handling chutes, and public-safety security lockers, will showcase its latest innovations in secure storage at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA from Saturday, October 19 to Tuesday, October 22. Attendees are invited to visit Steele Solutions’ booth #2644 to explore advanced technology integrations and hands-on product demonstrations.

“We’re excited to be at IACP 2024 and engage directly with the law enforcement community,” said Joe Anderson, Director of Marketing at Steele Solutions. “Our focus is on enhancing security and streamlining the evidence management process. This year, we’ll be featuring our Smart Evidence Locker with VeraPass® technology, designed to support agencies in maintaining the integrity of their chain-of-custody while saving time and resources.”

Steele Solutions IACP booth features will include:

Smart Evidence Locker with VeraPass: Live demonstrations of the new Smart Evidence Locker system, which combines durable storage solutions with integrated software for secure evidence tracking. VeraPass features biometric access control, automatic logging of deposits and removals, and real-time electronic audit trails.

Interactive Displays of Tiffin Security Lockers: Hands-on exploration of industry-leading evidence lockers and wardrobe storage solutions that provide the security, accessibility, and flexibility needed to support law enforcement agencies of all sizes.

Expert Consultations on Facility Optimization: One-on-one consultations with Steele Solutions’ team of experts, providing insights on how agencies can optimize secure storage solutions to improve operational efficiency and reduce risks.

Industry Trend Insights: Daily briefings on the latest trends in law enforcement storage solutions, facility security, and chain-of-custody management.

Steele Solutions has a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality, U.S.-made products, with a focus on supporting public safety agencies in ensuring the security and integrity of evidence and assets. The company’s solutions serve a wide range of law enforcement, corrections, and public safety organizations.

Visit booth #2644 at IACP 2024 to see the future of secure evidence storage in action and explore how Steele Solutions is redefining the standard for law enforcement facility management.

For more information about Steele Solutions’ participation in IACP 2024 and to learn more about secure storage solutions, visit www.steelesolutions.com .

About Steele Solutions, Inc.