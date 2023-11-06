Upcoming Ripcord webinar tackles the future of document intelligence in the public sector

PRESS RELEASE

MESA, Ariz. — Today, public sector agencies are faced with more physical and digital documents than ever before, and gaining access to information within them is a time-consuming and labor-intensive process that hinders efficiency and productivity. Government organizations are implementing technologies like digitization, automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based systems to improve information access and data security, streamline processes, and better serve their citizens.

Join us for an interactive panel discussion to hear experts from Carahsoft, Ripcord, AWS, and Mesa Police Department as they discuss the possibilities that cutting-edge technologies offer government organizations. Together, they will discuss how robotics and generative AI enable agencies to efficiently access information, understand and apply data, reduce costs, and increase overall impact.

Specifically, our experts will discuss:

The common challenges they’ve faced with document dependent processes

How public sector teams are vetting and deploying technologies such as cloud, machine learning, and generative AI

The advantages of leveraging intelligent document technology, including what it is and how it can benefit your agency’s document processes

How Ripcord is partnering with public sector agencies to remove friction from digital transformation with Document Intelligence as a Service™

Register here: https://carahevents.carahsoft.com/Event/Details/413438-ripcord