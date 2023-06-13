Chorus Intelligence establishes strategic partnerships with several chiefs of police associations
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Chorus Intelligence, a trusted supplier of data cleansing, analysis, search and entity enrichment software to law enforcement agencies, is delighted to announce its new partnerships with the following State Associations of Chief of Police (SACOP) members - New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association, Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, and Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.
Each of these Associations has a core desire to help their respective law enforcement agencies gain access to the best software tools available. These strategic partnerships were cultivated after Chorus proved its digital intelligence platform was a pivotal tool that will streamline investigations and empower users across multiple roles to help solve more crime.
About Chorus Intelligence
Chorus Intelligence, founded in 2011, Chorus is used by most agencies in the UK and many North American agencies. Be empowered at every stage of an investigation to confidently turn data into intelligence and evidence. Visit us at chorusintel.com.