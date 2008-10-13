Georgia Bureau of Investigation Taps Memex for Automating Tips and Leads, Intelligence and Case Management Functions

Seven Participating Law Enforcement Agencies Benefit from Memex’s Customer-Focused Approach for Delivering Configurable Solutions

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Memex, Inc., the leading worldwide provider of intelligence management, data integration and analysis solutions, today announced that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has selected Memex over eight other bids for automating tips and leads, intelligence and case management functions. Seven participating law enforcement agencies in Georgia will initially deploy the solution.

The Memex intelligence solution allows organizations to manage and retrieve intelligence that prevents all scales of crime, and it enables law enforcement to efficiently predict, prevent and respond to threats in real-time. Memex expands the availability and usability of intelligence through configurable software, flexible workflow management, multi-level security and a robust platform for information sharing.

By providing the people, experience and trusted solutions, Memex helps organizations uncover unexpected facts and connect patterns between people and events through the entire intelligence life cycle.

“We required a system that could help us improve our decision-making capabilities and operational effectiveness,” said Don Robertson, GBI Project Administrator. “We also manage vast amounts of data across multiple systems, so breaking down barriers to real-time data sharing is of paramount importance.”

Among the Georgia law enforcement agencies benefiting from the Memex solution are the Albany Police Department, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Cobb County Police Department, Columbus Police Department, Gwinnett County Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Together, these law enforcement agencies serve almost 2.5-million residents.

Memex provides a foundation for these agencies to participate in The Georgia Terrorism Intelligence Project (GTIP), an intelligence-sharing initiative among state and local law enforcement agencies, and GISAC (Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center), which is the State’s Homeland Security Fusion Center.

“The Memex solution gives these agencies the ability to access important information, including unstructured data found in e-mail attachments. Such flexibility and access are not available in competitive offerings,” said Neil Schlisserman, Vice President of Memex Americas. “We’ve made a commitment to speed-of-delivery, education, consulting, customer satisfaction and project management to ensure our customers realize the full potential of our solution.”

About Georgia Bureau of Investigation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is an independent, statewide agency that provides assistance to the state’s criminal justice system in the areas of criminal investigations, forensic laboratory services and computerized criminal justice information. The Bureau consists of three divisions: Investigative Division, Division of Forensic Sciences (State Crime Laboratory), and the Georgia Crime Information Center. For more information, please visit http://gbi.georgia.gov/02/gbi/home/0,2615,67862954,00.html.

About Memex, Inc.

Memex, Inc., is the leading worldwide provider of intelligence management and analysis solutions for law enforcement, military intelligence and commercial organizations – helping to improve intelligence processes, enhance public safety, and prevent and deter criminal acts. Since 1988, Memex has delivered innovative technology solutions and support services around the world. More than 1,000 commercial and intelligence organizations rely on Memex to support and develop their intelligence-led operations, significantly improving their decision-making capabilities and operational effectiveness. For more information, visit www.memex.com.