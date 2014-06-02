University Police Department Selects SceneDoc Mobile Software to Fight Crime

Ground breaking implementation of mobile field documentation software.

Toronto, ON - SceneDoc Inc., a company whose goal is to revolutionize the field of law enforcement and public safety through the use of secure mobile technology, announced today the implementation of their leading edge field documentation software, SceneDoc, at The Lincoln University Police Department in Missouri. (http://www.lincolnu.edu/web/police-department/police-department)

Lincoln University Police are deploying SceneDoc into the hands of every office in the field. Lincoln Officers will leverage the power found in the SceneDoc Platform to document crime scenes, accidents and incidents on campus and leverage the investigative-based tools inherent in the mobile software. Lincoln University is the most recent organization in a rapidly expanding customer base to begin leveraging the power and mobility wrapped within the flexible SceneDoc Platform. The productivity gains that are immediately available to officers out of the gate with SceneDoc will enable my officers to spend more time serving our students and faculty and much less time on paperwork,” states Chief Bill Nelson. With savings in administrative time, increased accuracy in documentation and a much improved automated process, I will quickly be able to save time as well as tangible costs while improving our service to our students and administration.”

Todd Oakes, Vice President of World Wide Government Solutions at SceneDoc, shared, SceneDoc will provide Chief Nelson and his Officers with automation and improvements in the investigation and documentation of crucial field based processes while meeting his objective of improving campus safety by freeing up officer time and budget to reinvest in proactive outreach, prevention and campus engagement.”

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc (formerly Siamese Systems Inc.) is the global leader in mobile investigative management software. SceneDoc is a smartphone/tablet-based software platform which provides law enforcement and a variety of public safety personnel a highly secure, accurate and consistent means of documenting crime, accident and other incident scenes. Comprised of a highly configurable mobile application together with cloud-based data backup and administration, SceneDoc is the proven solution-of-choice for governments and enterprises around the globe.

Visit their website at http://www.scenedoc.com.