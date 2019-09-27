FLYMOTION announces partnership with Callyo

TAMPA, Fla. — FLYMOTION, the leading provider of UAS solutions and services spanning the public safety, government, and defense sectors, has announced a partnership with Callyo to further assist public safety and law enforcement agencies with ISR for various missions. FLYMOTION is leveraging Callyo’s mobile live streaming technology to bring the Callyo 10-21 Flight App to the eyes of first responders via DJI’s leading drone platforms.

The Callyo 10-21 Flight App allows seamless recording and live streaming of onboard drone camera footage to multiple devices at once. Currently available with the Apple iPad, streaming is as simple as connecting your device to your DJI controller and running the Callyo 10-21 Flight App as your flight control application. After signing in, tapping “Go Live” broadcasts the video feed to additional devices in under two seconds.

10-21 Flight also allows an unlimited number of viewers to “Tune-In” to the drone’s live feed using Callyo’s FirstNet Listed 10- 21 Video app or the 10-21.com website. For added peace of mind, all recorded video footage is securely stored on the AWS GovCloud.

“Callyo has truly brought this technology to the palm of your hand. Having the ability to livestream to incident commanders and decision-makers is invaluable when using drone technology,” said Ryan English, CEO of FLYMOTION.

“Public safety wins when the companies who support them join forces. Callyo’s partnership with FLYMOTION combines the preeminent UAS hardware and solutions provider with the largest network of 150,000 first responders in the 10-21 ecosystem. We welcome agencies to visit Callyo’s St. Petersburg engineering office and FLYMOTION’s Tampa office, less than 20 miles apart as the drone flies,” said Chris Bennett, Founder & Chief Product Officer of Callyo.

The Callyo 10-21 Flight App specifically supports the DJI Phantom 4 Series, DJI Phantom 3 Series, DJI Inspire Series, DJI Mavic Series, DJI M100, DJI M200, and DJI M600 drones.

About FLYMOTION

FLYMOTION was founded in early 2014 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. FLYMOTION has quickly become one of the most recognized, end-to-end UAS solution companies providing sales, system integration, training, consulting, counter UAS, command & control vehicles (C4ISR), and personnel for all types of projects and missions. Their executive, engineering, and creative teams engulf themselves in the artistry of innovative technology and relentlessly pursue ways to improve the current industry and introduce visionary concepts. FLYMOTION provides solutions and services to local, state, federal agencies, defense industries, and beyond. For more information, please visit https://flymotionus.com. About Callyo

At Callyo, we build innovative, simple, meaningful tools within reach of all in law enforcement to combat crimes such as human trafficking and child exploitation. Callyo has changed the way investigations are done and believes that you shouldn’t need special equipment to do something special.

Callyo has been called “arguably the most innovative new policing technology in the past 20 years” while maintaining record satisfaction and renewal rates across 150,000+ officers and 10,000+ agencies. We have saved countless man-hours and taxpayer expense and improved the well-being of investigators with solutions that respect the privacy of our fellow citizens.

For more information, please visit https://callyo.com/.