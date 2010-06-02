GeoComm Participates in Second NG9-1-1 Industry Collaboration Event

St. Cloud, MN - GeoComm recently tested their GeoLynx Spatial Router at the second NG9-1-1 Industry Collaboration Event (ICE2) which was held May 24-28 in Irving Texas. ICE2 focused on NG9-1-1 transitional elements, allowing vendors to test interoperability between legacy and NG9-1-1 system components.

GeoLynx Spatial Router provides the core location based routing element for NG9-1-1 networks, as well as the primary GIS based civic location validation mechanism for NG9-1-1. GeoLynx Spatial Router is an IETF RFC 5222 compliant Location to Service Translation (LoST) server that fulfills the NENA i3 functional elements of Emergency Call Routing Function (ECRF) and Location Validation Function (LVF). In addition to being fully compliant with existing NENA i3 detailed and functional interface specifications for Next Generation 9-1-1 and IETF RFC 5222 and related RFCs, GeoLynx Spatial Router can provide enhanced geographic intelligence to SIP routing proxies, such as spatial call cluster detection in the network to create innovative spatially enabled Policy Routing Functions (PRFs).

“ICE2 was another great industry collaboration event. This time around GeoComm accomplished successful bilateral testing of our ECRF (LoST Server) with several additional vendors. Also new at ICE2 was the introduction of civic location profiles in 9-1-1 call routing requests. We are looking forward to future NENA ICE events to test interop with more complex LoST scenarios including recursion and redirection, as well as the full complement of geodetic location types. The first two NENA ICE events have been an invaluable opportunity to connect our NG9-1-1 equipment to other vendor systems to validate that the emerging standards are working, and that everybody is interpreting them in the same way,” -John Brosowsky, Product Development Director, GeoComm

This multi-day event was the second event in a series of events NENA has planned to address different aspects of NG9-1-1 development and readiness. Nineteen companies participated in this event; thirteen of them also participated in the first ICE event which was held in November 2009. These nineteen companies, through the ICE activities, are working towards a goal of providing public safety entities with components that deliver the openness and interoperability envisioned in the NG9-1-1 environment.

For more information on GeoLynx 9-1-1 Spatial Router visit: http://www.geo-comm.com/egeolynxng.html



About GeoComm: GeoComm, an integrated GIS and public safety consulting firm, creates systems for 9?1-1. These systems originate from three dedicated angles: accurate map development, highly functional mapping software, and comprehensive consulting services ranging from wireless Phase I and II planning to two-way radio and networking to CPE, RFP and PSAP consolidation studies. Over the past 15 years, GeoComm has successfully deployed over 8,000 licenses of public safety and law enforcement focused GIS software applications in different sites throughout 42 states.

GeoComm’s Family of Products provides the tools necessary to speed and enhance emergency response. These tools reduce response times, improve data accuracy and quality, accelerate communications, and provide mission critical GIS-based decision support.