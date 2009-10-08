LeadsOnline Offers Use of Investigative System Free of Charge to Law Enforcement Agencies Affected by Georgia Floods

Even as rain is again in the immediate forecast for parts of Georgia recently hit hard by flooding, residents of those affected counties are now being forced to deal with looting. LeadsOnline, an online investigative tool that helps police track down and recover stolen property, is committed to helping law enforcement efforts in the Georgia communities affected by the floods―and now the aftereffects of looting. LeadsOnline will provide the real-time service free of charge to the law enforcement agencies in the affected areas so that police can help residents recover their property so callously stolen by looters. Any law enforcement agency in northwest and south central Georgia and Atlanta, or specifically those in Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett, Heard, Newton, Paulding, Rockdale, Stephens and Walker counties should call LeadsOnline 800-311-2656 to immediately register for the service.

“We want to help out however we can in a time like this,” explains Dave Finley, president and CEO of LeadsOnline. “We will allow any and all officers in those departments full use and access to the LeadsOnline system, absolutely free of charge.”

The LeadsOnline investigative system is currently used by law enforcement agencies in the state of Georgia, in addition to countless other departments across the nation. If looters attempt to sell stolen goods in pawn shops, second-hand stores, or online via eBay, the LeadsOnline investigative system will notify law enforcement in the affected counties. The database works by matching serial numbers and item descriptions and provides instant, real-time results to police. LeadsOnline will provide the service free of charge through the end of the year, in hopes that all stolen property will be returned to its rightful owners, even if the looters wait awhile to sell the goods or attempt to sell the goods in locations outside of the flood-affected areas. www.leadsonline.com

If your department is in the affected areas, please immediately contact LeadsOnline to register for the system.

Registration is easy and only takes a few minutes. Support staff at LeadsOnline will walk officers through the system and provide immediate training.

800-311-2656 www.leadsonline.com