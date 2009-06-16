LexisNexis ADAM Program Helps Recover 109 Missing Children

New York, New York.- LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group through an alliance with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children® (NCMEC), announced the recovery of additional missing children via the ADAM (Automated Delivery of Alerts on Missing Children) Program. This brings the total number of children recovered by the ADAM program to 109. The program was named in honor of Adam Walsh, whose kidnapping and murder brought the issue of child abduction to national attention more than 20 years ago.

In one of the most recent cases the ADAM program has helped solve: A six month old baby was taken from his home in Nevada, MO on April 17, 2008 by a non-custodial parent. After obtaining all the necessary documentation, NCMEC created a poster of the child on April 23, 2009. With the immediate concern being that the child may be taken from the U.S., an ADAM Broadcast fax was sent to a 40 mile radius of Joplin, MO the same day the poster was created. As a direct result of the ADAM Broadcast, a tip from a shelter in Joplin was called in to law enforcement and the child was recovered on April 27, 2009.

Consisting of geographically targeted missing child alerts, ADAM is one of several programs supported by LexisNexis to help respond to and prevent child abductions. In eight years of its affiliation with NCMEC and through its online research capabilities, the company has contributed to the resolution of thousands of cases of missing children.

Businesses or other organizations interested in participating in the ADAM program, may visit www.lexisnexis.com/adam.

About the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Since it was established by Congress in 1984, the organization has operated the toll-free 24-hour national missing children’s hotline which has handled more than 2,377,000 calls. It has assisted law enforcement in the recovery of more than 138,500 children. The organization’s CyberTipline has handled more than 693,000 reports of child sexual exploitation and its Child Victim Identification Program has reviewed and analyzed more than 23,367,300 child pornography images and videos. The organization works in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Justice’s office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. To learn more about NCMEC, call its toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST or visit its web site at www.missingkids.com.

About LexisNexis

LexisNexis® (www.lexisnexis.com) is a leading global provider of information and services solutions, including its flagship Web-based Lexis® and Nexis® research services, to a wide range of professionals in the legal, risk management, corporate, government, law enforcement, accounting and academic markets. A member of Reed Elsevier [NYSE: ENL; NYSE: RUK] (www.reedelsevier.com), LexisNexis serves customers in 100 countries with 18,000 employees worldwide.

About LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group

LexisNexis® Risk & Information Analytics Group is a natural extension of the core competencies and technologies proven in the LexisNexis online products from the past 30 years. The LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group builds on the LexisNexis tradition as a trusted provider and custodian of quality information, and leverages new cutting-edge technology, unique data and advanced scoring analytics to create total solutions to address client needs.

LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group is specifically designed to serve the multi-billion dollar risk information industry which is comprised of professionals and organizations such as law enforcement, government agencies, financial services firms, collection agencies, insurance and health care providers, hiring managers, and other professionals.

