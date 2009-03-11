LexisNexis® ADAMSM Program Helps Recover More Than 100 Missing Children

Program Aligns with National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to Mark a Milestone in its Child Recovery Efforts

New York, NY. – LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group through an alliance with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), announced the recovery of six more missing children via the ADAMSM (Automated Delivery of Alerts on Missing Children) Program. This brings the total number of children recovered by the ADAM program to 106.

Consisting of geographically targeted missing child alerts, ADAM is one of several programs supported by LexisNexis to help respond to and prevent child abductions. In eight years of its affiliation with NCMEC and through its online research capabilities, the company has contributed to the resolution of thousands of cases of missing children.

“The ADAM Program has been a great big help to us in locating missing children quickly,” said Sergeant Robert Yost of the Bethel Heights Police Department, in Arkansas. “We are a small police department and we work 24/7. Distributing alerts to get fast support from the community is a real blessing and maximizes our manpower,” Yost said.

The ADAM alerts are distributed to companies and businesses in communities around the country. Past recoveries have resulted from tips generated by alerts that were sent to hotels, schools, apartment complexes, restaurants, law enforcement, medical facilities and churches. Businesses or other organizations interested in participating in the ADAM program, may visit www.lexisnexis.com/adam.

“The ADAM program has been an invaluable resource to us since 2000,” said Ernie Allen, NCMEC president and CEO. “ADAM is a proven and integral component of our efforts to locate missing children, and surpassing 100 recoveries is proof of the power of technology and community in locating missing kids. We appreciate our long-standing relationship with LexisNexis.”

ADAM uses fax technology to distribute missing child posters to police, news media, schools, businesses, medical centers and other recipients within a specific geographic search area, such as a state, ZIP code, area code, or a combined search area near a city and ZIP code. The program was named in honor of Adam Walsh, whose kidnapping and murder brought the issue of child abduction to national attention more than 20 years ago.

“We know that time is not on our side with child abductions, especially within the first three hours of a disappearance,” said Jim Peck, CEO, LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group. “LexisNexis, through our technology, is proud to support NCMEC with the critical job of reuniting missing children with their families by targeting specific areas in which the children are most likely to be found,”

“With a long history of helping law enforcement fight identity fraud, locate sex offenders, and reduce crime and violence, LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group is committed to making our communities safer through the responsible use of technology and information; the ADAM program is one of the many examples of our mission,” said Peck.

Recent cases the ADAM program has helped solve include:

A 14-year old girl and her infant son went missing from their home in Bradenton, Florida. NCMEC received a lead from a friend of the family who had seen a faxed poster about the missing girl; the lead stated that the child and her son were staying at an apartment complex in Bradenton, Florida. This information was forwarded to law enforcement who recovered the child and her son at the apartment complex.

A 15-year old girl went missing from her home in Ithaca, New York. Authorities suspected she may be in the Dover, Pennsylvania area, so a poster was sent to a 30 mile radius of the Dover, Pennsylvania area through the ADAM broadcast fax program. Months later, the child sought medical care at an urgent care facility in York, Pennsylvania where staff members recognized her from the faxed poster they had received. Law enforcement was contacted and they responded to the urgent care facility where they made the recovery.

A 16-year old girl went missing from her home in Bethel Heights, Arkansas. The child was believed to be in the Fayetteville, Arkansas area so the child’s poster was distributed to several locations in that city through the ADAM broadcast fax program. NCMEC received a lead from an individual who had seen the faxed poster and believed they had given the child a ride to a hotel in Fayetteville just a few days prior. This lead was in turn forwarded to the local police department and an officer recovered the child at the hotel.

About LexisNexis®

About LexisNexis LexisNexis® is a leading global provider of content-enabled workflow solutions designed specifically for professionals in the legal, risk management, corporate, government, law enforcement, accounting and academic markets. LexisNexis originally pioneered online information with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. A member of Reed Elsevier [NYSE: ENL; NYSE: RUK] (www.reedelsevier.com), LexisNexis serves customers in more than 100 countries with 18,000 employees worldwide.

About LexisNexis® Risk & Information Analytics Group

LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group is a natural extension of the core competencies and technologies proven in the LexisNexis online products from the past 30 years. The LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group builds on the LexisNexis tradition as a trusted provider and custodian of quality information, and leverages new cutting-edge technology, unique data and advanced scoring analytics to create total solutions to address client needs.

LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group is specifically designed to serve the multi-billion dollar risk information industry which is comprised of professionals and organizations such as law enforcement, government agencies, financial services firms, collection agencies, insurance and health care providers, hiring managers, and other professionals

About the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Since it was established by Congress in 1984, the organization has operated the toll-free 24-hour national missing children’s hotline which has handled more than 2,350,000 calls. It has assisted law enforcement in the recovery of more than 135,400 children. The organization’s CyberTipline has handled more than 668,540 reports of child sexual exploitation and its Child Victim Identification Program has reviewed and analyzed more than 21,338,130 child pornography images and videos. The organization works in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Justice’s office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. To learn more about NCMEC, call its toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST or visit its web site at www.missingkids.com