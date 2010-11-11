LexisNexis Risk Solutions Salutes FBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Program with “One Step Closer” Award

FBI program wins prestigious award over a thousand other agencies for demonstrating excellence in using their real-time investigative database to share case information.

New York, NY — LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a provider of LexisNexis® Government Solutions, is proud to announce the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (ViCAP) as the winner of its inaugural LexisNexis “One Step Closer” Award in Law Enforcement.

The “One Step Closer” Award in Law Enforcement is awarded to the agency, unit or individual that demonstrates excellence in using open source intelligence and third-party resources to get “one step closer” to solving crimes. ViCAP’s web-based application provides a real-time tool in which investigators and analysts can search other ongoing investigations, allowing them to “connect the dots” across jurisdictions.

“LexisNexis Risk Solutions is privileged to bestow FBI ViCAP with our ‘One Step Closer’ Award in Law Enforcement,” said Haywood Talcove, chief executive officer, LexisNexis Special Services Inc. “This award program is designed to showcase forward-thinking agencies making significant use of third-party resources to solve cases faster, and the FBI ViCAP team exemplifies this to a tee.”

The FBI ViCAP maintains the largest investigative repository of major violent crime cases in the United States. Leveraging a team of analysts and a robust web-based data information center, FBI ViCAP collects and analyzes information about homicides, sexual assaults, missing persons, and other violent crimes involving unidentified human remains. Through the secure online database on the Law Enforcement Online (LEO) network, ViCAP facilitates coordination between law enforcement agencies to support their efforts to apprehend and prosecute violent serial offenders, especially those who cross jurisdictional boundaries.

“We are most honored to receive the ‘One Step Closer’ Award in Law Enforcement from LexisNexis Risk Solutions,” said Bob Blecksmith, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Critical Incident Response Group. “With a violent crime being committed every 22.8 seconds in the U.S., it becomes increasingly important for law enforcement agencies to work together and share information in real time.”

LexisNexis Government Solutions worked with four leading law enforcement associations to identify over 1,000 eligible groups for the award. The associations included the Law Enforcement Intelligence Unit (LEIU), the International Association of Law Enforcement Intelligence Analysts (IALEIA), the International Homicide Investigators Association (IHIA) and the National Association of Fugitive Investigators (NAFI). From this comprehensive and expansive pool of candidates, seven finalists were selected based on their outstanding efforts to solve crimes using third party resources: Honolulu Police Department, Dallas Police Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Oregon State Police, Gerard McCann of the U.S. Marshal Service, and FBI ViCAP.

