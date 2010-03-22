Louisiana Law Enforcement Take Identity Theft Matters into Their Own Hands

Tempe, Ariz. -(Business Wire)- Law enforcement in Louisiana are taking the bull by the horns when it comes to identity theft. Police Chief Don Dixon and the Lake Charles Police Department hosted an identity theft training summit on February 24, 2010, with co-hosts FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) and LifeLock, Inc. (www.lifelock.com), the leader in identity theft protection. The training event hosted 96 participants from 19 different local, state and governmental agencies.

“It’s become very evident that LifeLock and FBI-LEEDA have created one of the more unique partnerships that have ever aided law enforcement,” said Chief Don Dixon of the Lake Charles Police Department. “In a time when there is an overwhelming need for low-cost training for law enforcement, LifeLock providing these free seminars is going above and beyond in my book. My department spends a great deal of time on identity theft, and I know the information provided in this unique daylong training session will be put to good use.”

The one-day course covers relevant identity theft law, high technology identity theft, identity theft awareness and protection strategies, databases to assist in investigations, and an emphasis on investigative techniques.

In partnership with FBI-LEEDA, LifeLock has hosted 18 Identity Theft Summits since October 2008, bringing law enforcement officials from all over the country together to work various cases, and to discuss in detail investigative techniques and methods for combating the crime. From Las Vegas to Atlanta and from Chicago to Houston, more than 1,776 law enforcement officials from more than 605 different agencies have participated in the training summits.

LifeLock, Inc. (www.lifelock.com) is an industry leader in proactive identity theft protection. Since 2005, LifeLock has been providing consumers with the tools and confidence they need to help protect themselves from identity theft. The company has a strong focus on educating consumers and working with law enforcement and elected officials to better understand the increasing threats of identity theft. A multiple award-winning organization, LifeLock has been recognized by the American Business Awards as Best Overall Company, by AlwaysOn to the Top Global Company 250 list and most recently by Arizona Corporate Excellence as Arizona’s Fastest Growing Company.