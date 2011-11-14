LPR Global Gains Support of National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP)

Contribution Expands US Korea Hotlink Platform into Manufacturing Machinery and Security Technology

Toronto, Ontario, – LPR Global Inc., the Toronto-based marketing consultancy that specializes in South Korean trade with the West announced today that it received a development financial contribution from the National Research Council (NRC) of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP) to further develop its US Korea Hotlink Platform. The contribution recognizes LPR Global’s innovative tools for use in export trade as well as its positive impact to the local Canadian economy. LPR Global will use the contribution toward expanding the US Korea Hotlink Platform http://www.uskoreahotlink.com into the manufacturing and machinery markets while increasing its efforts in security technology.

Founded in 2009, US Korea Hotlink offers South Korean high-potential emerging technology firms sophisticated online and offline marketing services and applications that connect them with customers and partners throughout the world.

“We’re thrilled and honoured to learn that US Korea Hotlink is recognized and supported by such a prestigious organization as NRC-IRAP. Innovation is the key to unlocking the full potential of Canada and we are working hard to make our own unique contribution”, commented by Mikah Lee, CEO of LPR Global, Inc.