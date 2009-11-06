Mobile BIS Announces New Technology to Protect Police and Track Criminals

November 6, 2009 (Los Angeles, California) – Mobile BIS, one of the nation’s leading innovators of mobile technology services, has announced the release of new law enforcement related software that dramatically enhances police officer and community safety, including instant background checks and sex offender tracking capabilities.

The mobile applications for the new software release are diverse, providing police officers on patrol with instant access to an individual’s criminal history, gang affiliation, a color-coded warning rating, and more, all from the officer’s patrol car.

The sex offender application allows police to identify the exact location of registered sex offenders, with a unique cross-use of Google Maps and Mobile BIS’s innovative real-time tracking system.

“Police officers on street patrol can now approach an individual or a motor vehicle with instant information and a warning cue as to the danger of the situation,” Mobile BIS President Michael Macho explained. “It’s a tremendous boon to the officer’s safety and ensures that back-up requests are initiated before a dangerous situation develops,” Macho added.

Additionally, Jail Watch and the Corrections Management System also offers a program tailored for correctional institutions which automatically generates a danger profile of an inmate to help assess their appropriate housing assignment.

The law enforcement and public safety applications are already in place in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri and New York. A number of other states are actively exploring the use of the application as well.

Mobile BIS, a division of BIS Computer Solutions, provides software applications and solutions for mobile devices – smart phones and handheld computers – to automate a company’s operations, accelerate responsiveness of its field and transportation personnel and maximize customer satisfaction. Mobile BIS is an Oracle Certified Partner and a member of the Oracle Development Alliance. It’s mobile solutions are developed and implemented using the Oracle 10g database and Oracle 10g lite mobile application server. A global technology firm, it maintains offices in Los Angeles, New York, Italy and India.