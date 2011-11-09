Overwatch Launches IM-PACT Excellence in Policing Software Grant Program

Program will award up to 10 law enforcement agency grants in January 2012

AUSTIN, Texas - Overwatch, a strategic business of Textron Systems Advanced Systems, an operating unit of Textron Systems, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today the launch of its IM-PACT Excellence in Policing competitive grant program. The new program is designed to make the company’'s IM-PACT investigative analysis software accessible to qualifying law enforcement and homeland security-related agencies. Up to 10 grant recipients will each receive IM-PACT product licenses and standard training free of charge, a $4,900.00 value. The only cost is a reduced annual maintenance fee of $500.00 per license.

Introduced earlier this year after successful early adopter tests by law enforcement agencies in several states, IM-PACT software enables investigators to uncover, analyze and understand hidden connections, relationships, and patterns that underlie criminal and terrorist activity. Developed in conjunction with law enforcement experts, IM-PACT is a comprehensive, easy-to-learn and user friendly software solution that greatly simplifies investigations.

Tom Stone, executive director, FBI-LEEDA (Law Enforcement Executive Development Association), had this to say about the IM-PACT grant program while attending last month’'s International Association of Chiefs of Police 117th Annual Conference in Chicago: “I commend Overwatch for creating this grant program, as it will provide police and homeland security agencies with software products critical to their collective mission. Powerful software tools like IM-PACT are quickly changing the face of law enforcement, and I’'m excited that Overwatch is offering agencies, regardless of size or budget, the opportunity to deploy its full range of capabilities.”

Overwatch’'s IM-PACT Excellence in Policing grant program is open to all national, state, regional, local, tribal and territory law enforcement and related agencies of the United States of America who meet program eligibility criteria. Grant applications will be reviewed by Overwatch personnel, together with former law enforcement agents and members of FBI-LEEDA law enforcement association leadership. Program qualification will be based on both a financial and operational need basis. Full program details are available at www.overwatch.com/products/impact-grant/grant-overview.php or by calling Overwatch at 202-637-3823.

Prospective grant applicants are required to submit a written verification of their intent to participate by Friday, December 9. Questions concerning the grant and application process also must be received by that date. The application submission deadline is Friday, December 23 at noon CST. Grant recipients will be announced after Jan. 15, 2012.

“Overwatch is initiating this program as a tangible way to support the important work of homeland security and law enforcement agencies,” said Don Hairston, senior vice president and general manager of Textron Systems Advanced Systems. “We’'re seeking to expand the application of modern software solutions to communities with a proven mission need, insufficient funding to purchase software tools in the 2012 fiscal year, and a commitment to utilize the technology in daily investigative processes.”

IM-PACT software supports micro-level intelligence analysis of single or multiple criminal acts, as well as macro-level criminal investigations, such as tracking movements of drug trafficking organizations or the growth of gangs and other crime organizations. Its advanced automation and investigati ve analysis capabilities include: data collection and fusion; link analysis for tracking and investigation of associations among individuals, facilities, activities and events; data visualization and temporal analysis tools; geospatial analysis and mapping tools; monitoring and notification services; and integrated case management tools.

IM-PACT software also is fully 28-CFR Part 23 compliant, helping safeguard constitutional and privacy rights of individuals. Additional information about IM-PACT capabilities and applications is available at www.overwatch.com/products/impact.php.



About Overwatch

Overwatch, a strategic business of Textron Systems Advanced Systems, an operating unit of Textron Systems, is the leading provider of integrated intelligence software solutions and services as well as robust satellite communications systems for today’'s U.S. and international defense and intelligence communities. For the past 20 years, Overwatch’'s intelligence solutions have supported decision makers, counter-terrorism analysts, warfighters and first responders by providing proven tools that simplify the integration, analysis and exploitation of intelligence in order to present a complete operational picture and accelerate the time-to-decision. More information is available at www.overwatch.com.

