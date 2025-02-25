Orange County Sheriff’s Department enhances public safety with RGB Spectrum’s advanced video processing technology

PRESS RELEASE

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has transformed its Real Time Operations Center (RTOC) with RGB Spectrum’s cutting-edge XtendPoint KVM-over-IP technology, advancing public safety operations through enhanced video processing, seamless information sharing, and real-time collaboration.

Led by Dave Fontneau, Chief Information Officer of the Technology Division, the Orange County RTOC was designed as a technology incubator, unifying multiple agencies under one centralized hub. The implementation of RGB Spectrum’s XtendPoint solution has streamlined operations by providing flexible, high-performance control and visualization tools, allowing law enforcement and emergency response teams to quickly and effectively manage critical incidents.

Driving innovation in public safety

In 2020, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department established the Technology Division to consolidate disparate resources, creating a unified vision for technological advancement. With approximately 150 personnel, the division supports everything from public safety communications and dispatch to infrastructure, security, and IT applications.

To enhance efficiency and collaboration, the RTOC needed a powerful, adaptable solution capable of integrating multiple systems and applications. After evaluating various options, the department selected RGB Spectrum, a leader in real-time video processing and control.

“We sought out strategic partners that could drive innovation at the RTOC, and RGB Spectrum delivered. XtendPoint gives us the flexibility to push and pull content anywhere across the county, ensuring seamless communication and rapid response during emergencies,” said Dave Fontneau, Chief Information Officer of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Technology Division.

How RGB Spectrum’s XtendPoint KVM-over-IP enhances law enforcement operations

The XtendPoint KVM-over-IP solution plays a crucial role in facilitating real-time operations, ensuring seamless video and data distribution across multiple locations. Key benefits include:

Unified Multi-System Control: Operators manage multiple applications using a single keyboard and mouse, improving navigation and response times.

Seamless Information Sharing: Real-time data distribution enables quick decision-making and better situational awareness.

Scalable & Flexible Deployment: XtendPoint integrates with video walls and remote operators, ensuring interoperability with existing systems.

integrates with video walls and remote operators, ensuring interoperability with existing systems. Enhanced Operator Experience: Reduces workspace clutter, heat, and noise by relocating computing resources to a secure IT environment.

Business Continuity & Remote Access: Allows authorized personnel to access critical systems via LAN, WAN, or VPN for remote monitoring and response.

The future of the Orange County RTOC

The implementation of RGB Spectrum’s technology has positioned the Orange County RTOC as a state-of-the-art public safety command center, fostering improved collaboration between departments, federal agencies, and emergency response teams.

“We’re excited about the future of the RTOC and how this technology will change the way we do policing,” Fontneau added. “By integrating innovative solutions like XtendPoint, we’re better equipped to respond to critical incidents and support our community.”

About RGB Spectrum

RGB Spectrum is a leading provider of mission-critical video processing and AV-over-IP solutions for security, defense, emergency response, and enterprise applications. With a focus on high-performance visualization, multi-source collaboration, and secure KVM control, RGB Spectrum’s solutions empower organizations to make faster, more informed decisions in real-time environments.

To learn more about how RGB Spectrum’s technology is revolutionizing real-time operations for public safety agencies, visit www.rgb.com.