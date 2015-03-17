Zetron’s Announces New Video Surveillance and Security Solution

Redmond, WA, U.S.A., (March 2015) – Zetron, a leading provider of mission-critical communications solutions worldwide, announced that it is now offering a new, advanced Video Surveillance and Security solution that is ideal for both private-sector and public-safety applications, particularly customers who oversee and protect government buildings, parking lots, schools, warehouses, and other sensitive facilities.

The Video Surveillance and Security solution’s features improve property monitoring and safety in a number of important ways. It allows recorded video to be digitally “watermarked” and stored for evidentiary purposes. Because it is able to apply analytics—such as item-left-behind and motion sensing—it well suited to campuses and enterprise customers. The system is also very flexible and can scale easily from small operations to very large, enterprise-wide environments. This makes it a cost-effective solution for organizations of any size, including those that expect to expand over time. Additional features include:

· Advanced video-management software for camera control and video manipulation.

· Highly scalable storage.

· Integrated access control, including a badging function.

· Compatibility with a wide range of IP cameras from a variety of manufacturers.

· Two-way audio at the camera site.

· Easy set up; video-management tools that are easy to learn and use.

“Video is becoming an increasingly important tool for customers in mission-critical environments,” said Zetron V.P. of Product Management, Kathy Broadwell. “It not only improves situational awareness for first responders, but on its own, can help deter crime. Zetron’s new Video Surveillance and Security offering fits well into any organization whose overall goal includes utilizing technology to protect lives and property.”

The new Video Surveillance and Security solution enhances the scope and depth of Zetron’s comprehensive control-room solutions, which include 9-1-1 call-taking, CAD, mapping, radio dispatch, and logging recorders.