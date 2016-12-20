Ky. police receive Ben Roethlisberger K-9 grants

River City News

ERLANGER, Ky. — Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals have a special kind of hatred for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but when the hated Steelers come to Cincinnati on Sunday, their quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, will have at least won over a few people in Northern Kentucky.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation awarded two grants this week to the Erlanger Police Department and the Northern Kentucky University Police Department.

“The Northern Kentucky University Police Department is honored to receive this grant from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation,” said Lt. John Gaffin, the interim chief of NKU Police. “The funding will allow us to ensure the safety of our K-9 officer, Arritt, who works to keep our campus and region safe. We thank and commend the Foundation for its dedication to public safety service K-9 units.”

Read more: Ben Roethlisberger Grants Go to Erlanger, NKU Police Departments