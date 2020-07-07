Havis unveils Next Generation K9 Transports

The low floors and large side openings improve K9 entry and exit and promote easy access for cleaning. Courtesy photo

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Havis is pleased to release Next Generation K9 Transports for the public safety industry. The updated K9 transport solutions offer the handler and K9 optimal comfort and safety.

The sliding front door has been redesigned to eliminate rattle and offer a full range of motion from left to the right using improved sliders. Two size options are available, a standard 36-inch insert for single dogs and an extended length 45-inch insert. The larger insert provides more room for large dogs and offers an optional divider that can be used for two dogs. Smooth edges and tight gaps help reduce the potential for injury as well as minimize catch and chew points. The low floors and large side openings improve K9 entry and exit and promote easy access for cleaning.

“The Next Generation K9 Transports are constructed to meet the safety and comfort needs of both officers and their K9 companions,” said Jeff Tripp, Fleet Product Manager at Havis. “They support a range of vehicles, and they are simple to install, which means minimal downtime for police vehicles.”

Havis K9 inserts are designed using lightweight and durable aluminum, and they contour to fit vehicle interiors. OEM mounting points are utilized for simple, no-drill installation. Inserts are available in durable white or black powder coat that cleans easily and resists corrosion.

For more information, contact media@havis.com or visit www.havis.com.

