Ray Allen K9 Leather Products - Made in the USA with American Leather

Ray Allen is truly the last American leather manufacturer creating products specifically for the Police and Military K-9 industry. The strength and quality requirements of products for this industry far exceed the needs of the pet owner. Ray Allen endeavors to ensure that these leather goods meet or exceed your demands. these are industrial strength tools - not pet products!

If steers were square and their hides of equal thickness and pliability throughout, less experience, talent and expertise would be required to produce leather goods. The Ray Allen leather craftsmen use the natural properties of the hide to create products that serve a specific purpose. For instance, leads/leashes are cut only from the back (the strongest part of the hide). Heavy-duty premium snaps are always attached to the “butt” section of the lead (the end that takes the most abuse). Handles are always fashioned at the shoulder for more comfort to the user. Utilizing “Mother Nature’s construction specifications” for hides allows for the creation of products that meet specific needs and provide exceptional quality.

All Ray Allen leather goods are produced of only the finest raw materials available in the world - American leather. Furthermore, Ray Allen instructs its tanneries to send 100% of the hides that meet the stringent specifications required for these items, no questions asked. The bronze snaps and buckles, waxed nylon thread and the pure copper rivets used to construct these leather products are the finest quality available. Consequently, Ray Allen’s leather goods will provide the performance you need, and must have, to do your job safely.

For a look at the complete line of Ray Allen K-9 Products including the finest leather leads and collars in the world, check out www.rayallen.com or call (800) 444-0404 - think Ray Allen for all of your k-9 needs.