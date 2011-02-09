ASP Announces Airweight Technology

ASP Announces the introduction of LeverLoc Batons using their exclusive Airweight Technology.

ASP has long been recognized as a leader in innovative law enforcement products. Today the firm announced a new family of impact weapons using their exclusive Airweight technology.

Reducing “the weight on the belt” without sacrificing power is what Airweight technology is all about. The Airweight family of LeverLoc Batons is available in 16, 21 and 26 models. These batons weigh approximately 45% less than comparable steel batons while delivering 98% of the striking potential of their heavier counterparts. The non-impact closing batons are retracted with a simple twist.

The 7075 aluminum used in this family of batons is the same alloy used in the M16. The tubing is custom fabricated to the strictest of ASP specifications and is rated at 83,000 PSI tensile strength. The striking surface of the batons is manufactured from 4140 high carbon steel tubing and is rated at 240,000 PSI tensile strength.

ASP Airweight LeverLocs offer the advantage of moving more rapidly than steel batons while being noticeably lighter. They allow a faster “bridge” between strikes. The Airweight batons offer great advantages to general law enforcement and is ideal for undercover, investigative and administrative personnel.

About ASP

ASP has stood for innovative designs, flawless function and an unmatched standard of service for over 30 years. The firm’s passion for quality has set the standard in the profession. There is little room for error in the world of international law enforcement. ASP products deliver performance you can stake your life on.

Founded in 1976 by DR Kevin Parsons (PhD Police Management, Michigan State University), ASP has grown into the foremost supplier of Batons, Restraints, Training, OC products and LED lighting in the industry. Each year ASP donates almost $2 million in free training to the profession. This close relationship with those who use ASP products led to the designation as the firm “Protecting Those Who Protect.”