Attend AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems Industry and Media Day on December 10, 2013

November 15, 2013 03:57 AM

Perry, Fl. - Join AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems for Industry & Media Day this December 10, 2013 from 10am - 4pm. Food & Beverages will be provided. Events and Live Demonstrations will include:

  • - Less-Lethal Munitions
  • - Patrol Rifle/Select Fire
  • - Hornady Live Fire
  • - Sniper Tower (Elevated & 600 M)
  • - Shoothouse
  • - Two Tiered Corrections Pod
  • - Facility Tour

Location:

4700 Providence Road
Perry, FL 32347

Please click here to RSVP by December 2, 2013. If you have questions, call training at 850-223-4066.