Attend AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems Industry and Media Day on December 10, 2013

Perry, Fl. - Join AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems for Industry & Media Day this December 10, 2013 from 10am - 4pm. Food & Beverages will be provided. Events and Live Demonstrations will include:

- Less-Lethal Munitions

- Patrol Rifle/Select Fire

- Hornady Live Fire

- Sniper Tower (Elevated & 600 M)

- Shoothouse

- Two Tiered Corrections Pod

- Facility Tour

Location:

4700 Providence Road

Perry, FL 32347

Please click here to RSVP by December 2, 2013. If you have questions, call training at 850-223-4066.