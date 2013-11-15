Attend AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems Industry and Media Day on December 10, 2013
Perry, Fl. - Join AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems for Industry & Media Day this December 10, 2013 from 10am - 4pm. Food & Beverages will be provided. Events and Live Demonstrations will include:
- - Less-Lethal Munitions
- - Patrol Rifle/Select Fire
- - Hornady Live Fire
- - Sniper Tower (Elevated & 600 M)
- - Shoothouse
- - Two Tiered Corrections Pod
- - Facility Tour
Location:
4700 Providence Road
Perry, FL 32347
Please click here to RSVP by December 2, 2013. If you have questions, call training at 850-223-4066.