Cardiac Safety Study Regarding TASER Technology Published in Leading Cardiology Journal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal devices, today announced that the Pacing and Clinical Electrophysiology (PACE) Journal published the results of a cardiac safety study of TASER technology.

The following is a direct quote from the manuscript:

“Neuromuscular incapacitation (NMI) devices discharge electrical energy at high peak voltage, low average current, in 10-100 microseconds pulses delivered in 10-19 per-second trains. Parameters for the electrical discharge of NMI devices have been empirically determined to maximize neuromuscular stimulation, cause pain and muscle contractions, and temporarily incapacitate a human subject.

“TASER® (TASER International, Scottsdale, AZ) is an electrical NMI defensive device which has been widely tested. There has been no report directly related to its risk of inducing ventricular fibrillation (VF), although preliminary findings suggest that the likelihood of inducing VF by neuromuscular incapacitation (NMI) discharge is extremely low. We hypothesized that the induction of VF would require significantly greater discharge levels than delivered by electrical NMI devices fielded by law enforcement agencies.”

The study concluded the following:

A custom device was built to deliver an NMI electrical discharge that matched the waveform characteristics of the commercially available TASER® model X26 device.

This study confirmed the cardiac safety of an experimental NMI device emulating the performance of commercially used devices.

The observation of the hemodynamic stability of the animals suggests that these devices may be safely applied multiple times if needed.

An NMI discharge that could induce VF required 15-42 times the charge of the standard NMI discharge.

The results suggest a safety index greater than or equal to 20 for human adults greater than 45kg.

The PACE review is available at www.taser.com/savinglives

Dr. Richard Luceri, a renowned cardiac rhythm specialist and member of the Scientific and Medical Advisory Board for TASER International concluded, “The PACE article, using pigs of comparable human weights (66 to 257 lbs), confirms the extraordinarily wide safety margins for fibrillation induction in TASER-like products. Average fibrillation induction required 28 times the energy of commercially available TASER products, far greater than the safety margin of most cardiac drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These data add scientifically validated support to the large database of favorable TASER outcomes collected in the field,” concluded Dr. Luceri.

About Pacing and Clinical Electrophysiology (PACE)

Pacing and Clinical Electrophysiology (PACE) is the foremost peer-reviewed journal in the field of pacing and implantable cardioversion defibrillation, publishing over 50% of all English language articles in its field, featuring original, review, and didactic papers, and case reports related to daily practice.

About TASER International, Inc.

