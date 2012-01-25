Chicago Police Department Upgrades to New TASER X2 ECD

Numerous Agencies Purchase TASER’s Newest Products & Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. --(NASDAQ: TASR), a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes, today announced that it received several significant orders for theelectronic control device (ECD) andin the fourth quarter 2011 and in the first quarter of 2012.

The following six significant orders were received and shipped in the fourth quarter of 2011:

An unnamed major U.S. city customer ordered 250 X2s with extended warranties; 1,750 TASER® cartridges

The company received additional orders in the fourth quarter of 2011 from international customers for 65,000 TASER cartridges. The revenue associated with these orders will be recognized in the first quarter of 2012.

The following orders were received in the first quarter 2012 and are also anticipated to ship in first quarter of 2012:

TASER also announced that it received and shipped six previously unannounced orders for its innovative evidence capture and management platform in the fourth quarter 2011. The following agencies ordered the TASER AXON™ on-officer camera system and EVIDENCE.com™ storage and management service:

With the exception of the Danville and Rantoul police department orders, the orders above were multiple deliverable in nature; hence the revenue associated with these orders will be recognized in the first quarter of 2012 when all the deliverables are met.

“We are pleased to see accelerating adoption of TASER’s newest solutions, including the TASER X2 and AXON and Evidence.com,” said Rick Smith, CEO and founder of TASER International. “Law enforcement agencies continue to look for ways to provide for safer communities at a lower cost to taxpayers, and therefore, we expect to see further adoption of our newest solutions. TASER is successfully establishing itself as the leader in officer worn video, and now has more than 52,000 TASER CAM™ recorders and AXON units in the field with more than 5,000 EVIDENCE.com users.”

For X26, X2, or AXON product photos and video visit:

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR) is a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes. More than 16,575 public safety agencies in 107 countries rely on TASER® electronic control devices (ECDs) and AXON on-officer camera systems to help protect and serve. Today, the use of TASER ECDs has saved more than 83,000 lives from potential death or serious injury while TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too, providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. Since 1994, more than 241,000 individuals have relied on TASER technology as a means for effective personal safety. Learn more about TASER International and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Be a part of the TASER community by joining us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

TASER® is a registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved. TASER logo, AXON, TASER CAM, X26, X2, X3, and EVIDENCE.com are trademarks of TASER International, Inc.