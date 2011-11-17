Colorado State Patrol Orders 350 TASER X26 ECDs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes, announced two significant orders for TASER® X26™ electronic control devices (ECDs) and TASER cartridges.

TASER received the first order from ProForce Law Enforcement, a long-time TASER ECD law enforcement distributor for the western United States. ProForce supports law enforcement with stores in Prescott, AZ and Brea, CA and a territory which spans the entire western United States and Alaska. The order provided the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) with 350 TASER X26 ECDs with extended warranties, 1,400 TASER cartridges and various related accessories.

“One of the Guiding Principles of the Colorado State Patrol’s Strategic Plan involves the process of leveraging technology in order to provide a higher degree of professional law enforcement services to the public,” said Colonel James Wolfinbarger, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “The partnership with TASER International should serve our agency’s commitment to overall public safety by reducing injuries to suspects and our troopers during potential use of force encounters; from its introduction into the CSP, the TASER X26 has proven itself as a valuable tool and one worthy of a position on our Trooper’s duty belt.”

The second order received is from TASER Europe SE, TASER International’s European office for a follow-on order for an unnamed international customer for 21,000 TASER cartridges. Further customer information is not being released at this time.

These orders are expected to ship in the fourth quarter of 2011. Further customer information is not being released at this time.

