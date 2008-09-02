Combined Systems Hires New VP of Sales

Combined Systems, Inc. a premier engineering, manufacturing and supply company of less lethal systems and tactical munitions to law enforcement, homeland security and armed forces is proud to announce that Paul Ford has been hired as the VP of Sales and Marketing. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for global sales, marketing and customer support. Paul comes to CSI with a rich history of business and police tactical experience.

In his previous roles as the Director of Marketing for Defense Technology, a police officer, SWAT team leader and trainer, he has dedicated much of his life to improving use of force and protective technologies and tactics. “I am thrilled that Paul has joined us here at CSI,” said Richard Edge, COO of Combined System, Inc. “He understands our products, the markets and brings leadership and experience that will be an asset to CSI as we manage our growth.”

About Combined Systems, Inc.

CSI has over 70 years of combined engineering, manufacturing and R&D experience in the field of pyrotechnic munitions, ordnance and less lethal systems. CSI is well known in the law enforcement industry with the CTS-Combined Tactical Systems and Penn Arms brands. CSI’s founders and research staff are dedicated to providing the highest quality and best performance in its class of tactical munitions, crowd control devices, impact munitions, pyrotechnic devices, irritant aerosol sprays, launching systems, rocket components, training and simulation.