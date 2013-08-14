Dallas/Fort Worth Police Agencies Deploy 245 AXON Flex Cameras by TASER

Fort Worth Police to Showcase Flex Cameras to Media Today

Scottsdale, Ariz. – TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple new deployments of its AXON flex™ on-officer cameras and EVIDENCE.com service. These orders were received in the third quarter and are expected to ship in the third quarter. The hardware revenue will be recognized in the third quarter and the EVIDENCE.com related revenue will be recognized over the service period of 1 to 5 years.

“Every Chief of Police has a particular use of force incident that strained the public’s trust and damaged their professional reputation,” said Fort Worth Police Chief Jeffrey W. Halstead. “This technology has the ability to document exactly what occurred, what was said, and has proven to clearly demonstrate the incident for the community. It has been my experience when the incident is viewed by those affected by our actions, they experience the incident from the officer’s perspective -- something that has been missing in our profession until now.”

“With this large followup order by the Fort Worth Police Department combined with the DFW International Airport Department of Public Safety’s initial order of AXON flex cameras, this major metropolitan area is leading what we believe is the next major wave in public safety,” said Rick Smith, CEO and founder of TASER. “Many thought leaders in law enforcement are telling us they see on-officer video will become standard equipment within the next 5-10 years. We believe on-officer video will have a significant positive impact on law enforcement similar in scope to the impact of TASER weapons in the early 2000s.

“Across the country, agencies that deploy TASER Flex on-officer cameras have also seen reduction in use of force and reduction in complaints. The on-officer camera studies have proven the benefits of on-officer video. Our law enforcement partners have also deployed TASER’s cloud-based EVIDENCE.com system that offers the most cost-effective method of implementing their program. We developed EVIDENCE.com to provide police agencies with a secure, cost effective data vault that allows their officers to focus on policing, minimizing their time worrying about the technical complexities of data management,” concluded Smith”

Fort Worth Police will host an AXON flex camera demonstration today on Wednesday, August 14, at 3 PM at Fort Worth Police Department Headquarters building located at 350 W. Belknap in Fort Worth, TX. Fort Worth Police can showcase the AXON flex camera system and the benefits it provides for law enforcement. Working units are available for the media to review.

To attend please coordinate with:

Corporal Tracey Knight #2880

Fort Worth Police Department Public Relations/Community Liaison Officer

350 W. Belknap

Fort Worth, TX 76102

817-392-4203

tracey.knight@fortworthtexas.gov

The following agencies purchased significant units of AXON flex cameras:

Fort Worth Police Department (TX) deployed 145 AXON flex cameras

DFW International Airport Department of Public Safety (TX) deployed 100 AXON flex cameras

The following agencies renewed their EVIDENCE.com service:

Barton Community College

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office

Comfrey Police Department

Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office

Additional agencies deploying AXON flex cameras and/or EVIDENCE.com:

Albemarle Police Department (NC) with EVIDENCE.com

Belcourt Police Department (ND) with EVIDENCE.com

Charlestown Police Department (NH) with EVIDENCE.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (NC) with 5 years of EVIDENCE.com

Christopher Police Department (IL) with EVIDENCE.com

Falfurrias Police Department (TX) with EVIDENCE.com

Harrah Police Department (OK) with EVIDENCE.com

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (OH) with EVIDENCE.com

Hudson County Corrections (NJ) with EVIDENCE.com

Los Altos Police Department (CA) with EVIDENCE.com

Naugatuck Police Department (CT) with EVIDENCE.com

Sunbury Police Department (OH) with EVIDECE.com

Texas Mid-Coast MWE Complex (TX)

Tulia Police Department (TX) with EVIDENCE.com

Winslow Police Department (AZ) with EVIDENCE.com

Zeigler Police Department (IL) with EVIDENCE.com

TASER Links

AXON Flex Photos: http://www.taserbranding.com/press-images-axon-flex/



TASER Social Media Links

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER protects life. TASER Conducted Electrical Weapons (CEWs) have saved more than 110,000 lives from potential death or serious injury. We enable greater transparency with the industry-leading TASER CAM and AXON Flexon-officer video systems. Together with our customers, we are defining the future of smart policing by connecting intelligent devices and sensors with the first secure cloud-based digital evidence management solution for law enforcement: EVIDENCE.com.

Since 1994, more than 260,000 private individuals have relied on TASER technology to protect themselves and their loved ones. Learn more about TASER and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

TASER® is a registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved. TASER logo and AXON Flex™ are trademarks of TASER International, Inc.

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.taser.com, http://blog.taser.com, www.twitter.com/taser_ir, www.twitter.com/officialtaser and https://www.facebook.com/TASER.International where TASER discloses information from time to time about the company, its financial information, and its business.

Visit our Investor Relations Safe Harbor Statement at: investor.taser.com/safeHarbor.cfm

For investor relations information please contact Erin Curtis by phone at 480-515-6330 or via email at IR@TASER.com.