First Non-Lethal Wireless TASER Projectiles Demonstrated at Ranges up to 30 Meters

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR) today announced that it successfully completed a live-fire demonstration of the TASER XREP(TM) (eXtended Range Electro-Muscular Projectile), completing a research and development program for the Office of Naval Research (ONR). Multiple rounds were fired from a 12-gauge shotgun, one of the most prevalent shoulder fired launchers in use today, at ranges up to 30 meters demonstrating a Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of 6 (system prototype demonstration in relevant environment).

“The Marine Corps Systems Command conveyed an interest in this type of technology to ONR. The requirement was to ‘clear facilities,’ basically what our Marines are doing today in Iraq and elsewhere, going building to building and room to room. Our goal was to ‘cut the tether’ by projecting non-lethal electro-muscular disruptive effects to ranges greater than existing handheld devices. The XREP demonstration is a significant milestone toward providing America’s war fighters with this non-lethal option,” stated Mr. John Beadling, an ONR support contractor working for Ms. Vickie Williams, the government Project Officer for XREP.

In addition, more than 35 human volunteers have been exposed to the electrical discharge from the TASER XREP demonstrating a similar incapacitating bio-effect to the TASER X26 device used by law enforcement and military personnel around the world. Mr. Stephen Kunich, representing the Air Force Air Combat Command Security Forces, volunteered for a five-second exposure during the demonstration. After the exposure, Mr. Kunich commented, “The effect locked up muscles and totally overwhelmed the senses. I was completely incapacitated. Additionally, I was amazed at the instantaneous physical recovery. There isn’t much doubt of full compliance after exposure to a TASER weapon like XREP.”

“This was a major technological breakthrough -- a wireless projectile that contains a fully operational TASER circuit payload, packaged in a non-lethal 12-gauge shotgun round,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International, Inc. “This demonstration was the culmination of several years of intensive research and development funded through ONR. The XREP technology will now begin the transition from research to production. For this reason, specifications and visual images of the XREP will not be released until a formal product launch, expected in 2007. The TASER XREP will augment our current product offering of hand-held non-lethal weapons with a long-range shoulder fired option. The XREP provides a higher level use-of-force response delivering blunt impact similar to other impact rounds combined with the revolutionary wireless advancement of continued incapacitation from our proven TASER technology,” concluded Mr. Smith.