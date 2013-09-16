Houston Police Department Upgrades 2,188 TASER X2 Smart Weapons

Largest Municipal Deployment of TASER Weapons Begins Upgrade

Scottsdale, Ariz. – TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple deployments of its TASER® brand next generation Smart Weapons including a significant upgrade of 2,188 units by the Houston Police Department.

“The Houston Police Department has had a long standing relationship with TASER,” stated Chief Charles A. McClelland, Jr. of the Houston Police Department. “In last decade, TASER products have proven to be effective and high-quality. We believe the TASER X2 Smart Weapon will be another quality product for us during the next five years and a great tool for reducing suspect and officer injuries in the field.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the Houston Police Department,” said Rick Smith, CEO & founder of TASER International. “Houston has long been a technology leader in law enforcement, and has been the largest municipal deployment of TASER technology over the past decade. Houston is now leading the way in upgrading to new TASER Smart Weapons to further enhance the effectiveness and safety of their officers.”

The Houston Police Department purchase follows a Houston City Council approval of a purchasing contract between the city and TASER International for up to $9.5 million over five years on September 4. An initial allocation of $2,800,953.50 was also approved. The probability, amount, or dates of future purchases are unknown.

This purchase upgrades approximately half of the Houston Police Department’s TASER weapons. In total, there are more than 300,000 TASER weapons in the field that are beyond the expected useful life of five years that would benefit from upgrading to TASER’s new Smart Weapon technology.

Significant new TASER Smart Weapon deployments:

• Houston Police Department (TX): 2,188 TASER X2

• Chesterfield County Police Department (VA): 80 X2s

• DeKalb County Police Department (GA): 150 TASER X26P

• Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (FL): 80 X26Ps

• Riviera Beach Police Department (FL): 90 X2s

• U.S. Forest Service: 200 X26Ps

Additional agencies deploying TASER Smart Weapons:

• Allegheny County Police Training Academy (PA): X2s

• Belcourt Police Department (ND): X2s

• Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (IA): X2s

• Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (FL): X26Ps upgrade

• College State Police Department (TX): X2s upgrade

• Collier County Sheriff’s Office (FL): X26Ps upgrade

• De Soto County Sheriff’s Office (FL): X26Ps upgrade

• Lexington Division of Police (KY): X2s

• Flagstaff Police Department (AZ): X2s

• Fort Lee Police Department (NJ): X2s, TASER CAM HD TASER Assurance Plan

• Gwinnett County Police Department (GA): X2s upgrade

• Hialeah Police Department (FL): X26Ps upgrade

• Howard County Police Department (MD): X26Ps

• Kennesaw State University Police Department (GA): X2s

• Lake Oswego Police Department (OR): X26Ps

• Little Rock Police Training (AR): X2s and TASER CAM HD recorders

• Mathews Sheriff’s Office (VA): X26Ps

• Mequon Police Department (WI): 15 X2s upgrade and TASER Assurance Plan

• Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City (OK): X2s and TASER CAM HD recorders

• Missouri Southern State University (MO): X2s

• Moore County Sheriff’s Office (NC): X26Ps upgrade

• North Fond Du Lac Police Department (WI): X26Ps upgrade

• Penn Hills Police Department (PA): X2s upgrade and TASER Assurance Plan

• Roseville Police Department (MI): X2s upgrade

• Shaker Heights Police Department (OH): X26Ps

• South Daytona Police Department (FL): X2s

• South Houston Police Department (TX): X2s and TASER CAM HD recorders

• Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department (IL): X26Ps, TASER CAM HD recorders and TASER Assurance Plan

• Washington State Patrol (WA): X26Ps upgrade

• Wisconsin Rapids Police Department (WI): X26P upgrades

• Yates County Sheriff’s Office (NY): X26Ps upgrade

These orders are expected to ship in the third and fourth quarter. The Houston upgrade is expected to ship in the third quarter with revenue being recognized in the third or fourth quarter dependent upon customer acceptance timing.

