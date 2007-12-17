Illinois Police Department to purchase Stingers

Chief compares Stingers to Tasers; disputes Taser funded CRT study

PRNewswire

TAMPA, Fla. -- Stinger Systems, Inc., a leader in electro-stun technology today announced that the Nauvoo Police Department has purchased Stinger S-200 projectile stun guns.

Chief Don Faulkner wanted to equip his department with projectile stun weapons. He considered the Stinger S-200 and the Taser X26(R) products. Feature for feature, including price, he found the Stinger S-200 to be more compelling. He then had six individuals including himself stunned by each weapon (video can be seen at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vo44mTP-KfQ).

“My goal is to find a product that will not only benefit my department but would benefit all law enforcement agencies. I compared the two products on an even playing field and concluded the Stinger is the superior product. Furthermore, I’ve seen the Taser funded study that includes Taser board of advisor members and instructors that supposedly compares the Taser to the Stinger. In my opinion, and speaking not only as an individual but as a chief of police, the CRT study is completely inaccurate. I believe that either CRT had an agenda, or they must not have had the most current model Stinger that is on the market.”

Chief Faulkner continued, “I can guarantee you that the S-200 has plenty of takedown power. The beauty of the S-200 is the engineering. The gun allows for tremendous stopping power yet was less painful than the Taser weapon. The Taser caused a great deal of pain. I now believe that it is not necessary that a stun product has to inflict this much pain to immobilize them. Obviously, with more pain, safety concerns crossed my mind.”

About Stinger Systems

Stinger Systems, Inc., a leading provider of electro stun technologies, develops and sells a broad array of products utilizing advanced electro sparc- pulsed technology to police, corrections, and security sectors worldwide. http://www.stingersystems.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements are based on Stinger Systems’ current intent, belief and expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements because of the risks described in Stinger Systems’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today’s date. Stinger Systems undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, or otherwise.

Source: Stinger Systems, Inc.

Contact

Robert Gruder, CEO of Stinger Systems, Inc., +1-866-788-6746, info@stingersystems.com

Web site: http://www.stingersystems.com/ http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vo44mTP-KfQ