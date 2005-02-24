Madison Police Department Issues Report on Benefits of TASER™ Technology

Report is Further Evidence of Continued Support from Law Enforcement on the Impact of TASER Technology

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal devices, today lauded the recent release of a review of TASER technology by the Madison Police Department (MPD) of Wisconsin.

“This report by Madison Police Department is another in a long list of independent agency analysis that demonstrates the benefits of TASER technology and the tremendously positive impact it is having on law enforcement,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International. “We commend the Madison Police Department for producing such a thorough review and in-depth analysis of the issues that face law enforcement. This report clearly illustrates the need by law enforcement for the life saving capabilities of TASER devices using actual field results,” concluded Mr. Smith.

The report reviewed MPD’s TASER program as of January 31, 2005, in which MPD officers have deployed TASER devices (M26 and X26) 92 times, in 83 incidents. Some of the highlights include:

“The TASER is extraordinarily effective in controlling resistive subjects, while also being extraordinarily safe (causing virtually no injury in the vast majority of cases, and causing no long-term injury or adverse effects).”

” ... there is no question that both the number and severity of injuries (to both officers and suspects) would have been far higher but for the TASER.”

” ... the TASER clearly has reduced MPD officers’ utilization of deadly force.”

“The department has received no citizen complaints about any of the TASER deployments.”

The report concluded, “MPD’s deployment of the Taser has clearly been a success. The TASER has been utilized to resolve more than 100 use-of-force encounters, with few resulting injuries to officers or suspects. Given the alternative force options that would have been utilized in these encounters, there is no question that both the number and severity of injuries (to both officers and suspects) would have been far greater had the TASER not been available. The TASER has also allowed officers to avoid having to deploy deadly force in a handful of incidents, and has also likely precluded other incidents from escalating to deadly force encounters.”

The MPD report is available on our website at: www.taser.com/documents/MPD_TASER_Report.pdf

