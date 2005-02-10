Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Purchase TASER International’s Advanced TASER M26

FOR RELEASE JUNE 25 7:45 EST

CONTACT: Steve Tuttle

Director of Public Relations

TASER International, Inc.

(480) 905-2006

June 25, 2000

Pima County Sheriff’s Offices Purchases More Equipment

SCOTTSDALE, AZ., June 25, 2001 - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR & TASRW), a provider of advanced less-lethal weapons for use in the law enforcement, private security and personal defense markets, announced today that the Maricopa and Pima County sheriff’s offices purchased ADVANCED TASER® M26 less-lethal weapons and accessories.

“The orders from Maricopa and Pima County sheriff’s offices have added a significant notch in our belt in the Arizona law enforcement community. With more than 45 agencies in the state deploying the ADVANCED TASER including Maricopa and Pima counties, we are taking a strong foothold among Arizona law enforcement. Given the size of these two offices, we feel confident in our ability to generate future sales with our nation’s sheriffs’ offices,” said Rick Smith Chief Executive Officer of TASER International, Inc. “We have been working hard to gain numerous suburban police departments and now we can boast the top two largest sheriffs’ offices in the state.”

“Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office ordered 50 ADVANCED TASERs and accessories to add to its original pilot program of 12 ADVANCED TASERs. Pima County Sheriff’s Office ordered 43 ADVANCED TASERs to supplement its eight ADVANCED TASERs that were purchased in early 2002. These orders equal approximately $60,000.” continued Mr. Smith. “Pima County will distribute 20 ADVANCED TASERs to SWAT, 27 to patrol supervisors and four to corrections,” said Lt. Chris Radtke of the Pima County Sheriff’s Office.

“With the 4th largest jail facility in the United States, which houses over 8000 inmates in facilities designed for 5600, my detention officers needed an additional tool to maintain security and control in a jail system bursting at the seams,” says Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. “My deputies will also benefit from the added protection and effectiveness this equipment provides when making an arrest or executing other law enforcement duties,” continued Sheriff Arpaio.

The ADVANCED TASER M26 is designed to transmit electrical impulses that temporarily disrupt the body’s central nervous system. The M26 will aid deputies in handling and apprehending high-risk suspects.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced less-lethal weapons for use in the law enforcement, private security, and personal defense markets. Its flagship ADVANCED TASER® product uses proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects that may be impervious to other less-lethal means. This technology reduces injury rates to suspects and officers, thereby lowering liability risk and improving officer safety. The ADVANCED TASER® is currently in testing or deployment at over 1,400 law enforcement and correctional agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

For further information contact Steve Tuttle, Director of Public Relations at Steve@TASER.com or call 800-978-2737 ext. 2006.

TASER International, Inc.

(480) 905-2006