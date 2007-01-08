New TASER C2 Personal Protector Debuts at Consumer Electronics Show

Incorporates Revolutionary SureCheck Background Check Technology

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced personal protection devices today unveils the new TASER® C2 Personal Protector product line at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

“The TASER C2 is the next generation in personal protection,” said Tom Smith, Chairman of TASER International, Inc. “TASER International was founded to create safer personal protection alternatives, while utilizing technologies to maximize public safety and minimize the potential for misuse - and the TASER C2 continues in that tradition.”

The TASER C2 is the first device to incorporate a revolutionary new public safety background check technology called SureCheck™. With SureCheck, TASER C2 units are shipped in an inactivated state. They cannot be used until the end user successfully completes a background check from the privacy of their own home using a secure web site or a toll-free 800 number. After completing the background check, the user is issued an activation code unique to their serial number. Only after entering the activation code can the TASER C2 be operated.

“SureCheck is one more way TASER International is ensuring that our devices are properly used for self protection,” added Smith. “The TASER C2 cartridge also continues to include our unique Anti-Felon Identification (AFID) program that disperses 20-30 serialized confetti whenever a TASER Cartridge is deployed, identifying the owner of the TASER system which has proved successful in deterring criminal use for the past 13 years.”

The TASER C2 is available in a variety of colors -- Black Pearl, Titanium Silver, Electric Blue, and Metallic Pink. The unit also features a highly intuitive safety cover and trigger design that novice users can easily operate, yet protects the trigger from accidental activation to provide a safer, effective means of personal protection.

The new consumer-friendly design eliminates many of the high-end professional features such as dataport management, digital displays, and the TASER CAM interface, enabling the TASER C2 to be available at a lower cost. “We also we eliminated many of the high-end professional features such as dataport management, digital displays, and the TASER CAM interface, enabling us to make the TASER C2 available at a lower price point, starting as low as $299 while maintaining the effectiveness for which TASER products are known,” continued Smith.

The TASER C2 package includes the TASER C2, a smaller and newly designed disposable TASER Cartridge, and training DVD. The TASER C2 has a 15-foot range and is available with or without integrated laser sight. First shipments are scheduled for April, 2007.

“We encourage interested people to stop by the Sands Convention Center booth #70805 at CES or visit www.TASER.com on Monday, January 8 for more information,” concluded Smith.