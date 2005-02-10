Orlando Police Department Receives Additional 236 ADVANCED TASERs

For Release January 27, 2003

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, January 27, 2003, - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR & TASRW), a provider of advanced less-lethal weapons for use in the law enforcement, private security and personal defense markets, today announced that the Orlando Police Department (FL) has taken its final delivery of 236 additional ADVANCED TASER® M26 less-lethal weapons.

“The additional 236 units for Orlando Police provides the majority of all of their patrol officers with ADVANCED TASERs,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International. “This is further verification of a new law enforcement trend developing in which all first responders at that the patrol level are equipped with ADVANCED TASERs.”

“The Orlando Police Department explored options for less-lethal use of force. Following a successful test and evaluation period, the use of the ADVANCED TASER demonstrated substantial reduction in risk to suspects and officers alike. Cost savings have been identified through the reduction of injuries and medical treatment required by both officers and suspects,” said Smith.

“The purchase amounts to $169,000 and includes holsters and accessories that will augment their total of 342 ADVANCED TASERs, " continued Mr. Smith.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced less-lethal weapons for use in the law enforcement, private security, and personal defense markets. Its flagship ADVANCED TASER® M26 product uses proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects that may be impervious to other less-lethal means. This technology reduces injury rates to suspects and officers, thereby lowering liability risk and improving officer safety. The ADVANCED TASER M26 is currently in testing or deployment at over 2,000 law enforcement and correctional agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

