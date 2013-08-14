Surprise Police Enhance Enforcement with Body Cams by TASER

Agency Deploys 61 Cameras with EVIDENCE.com Service

Scottsdale, Ariz. – TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced the Surprise Police Department will issue AXON flex™ on-officer cameras and EVIDENCE.com service for all patrol officers following a year-long research and training period.

“These cameras add a new level of documentation that will be very useful to officers and residents, as they capture video and audio during a traffic stop or at a crime scene in varying light and audio situations,” says Police Chief Mike Frazier.

Frazier says department research also discovered that other communities reported declines in police encounter complaints after body cameras were put into use. “In fact, officials in Rialto, California noted police encounter complaints declined in one year from 24 to 3 once they began using the cameras. The video and audio takes the ‘he said, she said’ element away by providing an exact picture of what really happens during these encounters.”

Surprise Police wear-tested three different camera styles before selecting the AXON flex camera from TASER International for its patrol officers.

