TASER Announces Multiple Orders of Smart Weapons

Scottsdale, AZ - TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple orders of its TASER® brand conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) and its next generation Smart Weapons. These orders are expected to be shipped in the first quarter of 2014.

Significant new TASER Weapon deployments:

Chesterfield County Police Department (VA): 170 TASER® X2™

Department of Defense: 500 TASER® X26™

El Paso Police Department (TX): 85 TASER® X26P™

Fayetteville Police Department (NC): 90 X26Ps with TASER® Cam™ HD

Georgia Department of Corrections (GA): 72 X2s

International order: 800 X26Ps

New York Police Department (NY): 300 X26s

Additional agencies deploying TASER SMART Weapons:

Arizona Dept. of Corrections (AZ): X26Ps

Basehor Police Department (KS): X26Ps with TASER Assurance Plan

Boone County Sheriff’s Office (WV): X26P with TASER Assurance Plan

Bradley Police Department (IL): X26P

Chambersburg Police Department (PA): X2s

Cherry Hill Police Department (NJ): X2s with TASER Cam HD recorders

Cincinnati Police Department (OH): X26Ps

Colorado State University Police Department (CO): X2s, upgrade

Cook County Sheriff Court Services (IL): X2s

Costa Mesa Police Department (CA): X26Ps

Decatur Police Department (IL): X26Ps, upgrade

Easley Police Department (SC): X26Ps, upgrade

Fayetteville Police Department (NC): X2s

Flagstaff Medical Center (AZ): X26Ps

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office (TX): X26Ps

Hampton Township Police Department (PA): X26Ps

Hardin County Detention Center (KY): X26Ps with TASER Assurance Plan

Irving Police Department (TX): X2s

Justice of the Peace Courts (DE): X26Ps with TASER Assurance Plan

La Paz County Sheriff’s Office (AZ): X26P with TASER Assurance Plan

Lebanon Police Department (OH): X2s with TASER Assurance Plan

Livermore Police Department (CA): X2s with TASER Assurance Plan

Louisville Police Department (KY): X2s

Manheim Township Police Department (PA): X26Ps

Marion County Sheriff’s Office (OR): X26Ps

Metro Nashville Police Department (TN): X26Ps

Morganton Department of Public Safety (NC): X2s and X26Ps

Naples Police Department (FL): X26Ps, upgrade

Nappanee Police Department (IN): X26Ps

New Castle County Police Department (DE): X26Ps, upgrade

Niagara Falls Police Department (NY): X26Ps and TASER Cam HD records with TASER Assurance Plan

Ocala Police Department (FL): X2s, upgrade

Oneonta Police Department (NY): X26Ps with TASER Cam HD Recorders

Petersburg Police Department (VA): X2s

Portland Police Bureau (OR): X2s

Prince George’s County Police Department (MD): X26Ps

Racine County Sheriff’s Department (WI): X26Ps

Richland Hills Police Department (TX): X26Ps

Ridgeland Police Department (MS): X26Ps

San Juan County Sheriff’s Office (NM): X2s

Stoughton Police Department (WI): X26Ps

Supreme Court of Ohio Police (OH): X26Ps, upgrade

Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office (IN): X26Ps with TASER Assurance Plan

Towson University Police Department (MD): X2s with TASER Assurance Plan

Union Township Police Department (OH): X26Ps, upgrade

Vermont State Police (VT): X2s TASER Links

