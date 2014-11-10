TASER Announces Multiple Smart Weapons

Scottsdale, AZ – TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple orders of its TASER® brand next generation Smart Weapons and Conducted Electrical Weapons (CEWs). These orders were received in and anticipated to ship in the fourth quarter of 2014.

Significant TASER Weapon orders:

•Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZ): 168 TASER® X2™

•Langley Air Force Ba (VA): 259 X26s with 20 TASER® Cam™

•Lackland Air Force Base (TX): 225 X26s with TASER Cam recorders

•Las Vegas Metro Police Department (NV): 169 TASER® X26P™

•Louisiana State Police (LA): 100 X2s

•US Marshals Service Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (GA): 250 X26Ps



Additional agencies deploying TASER SMART Weapons:

•Anne Arundel County Police (MD): X26Ps

•Artesia Police Department (NM): X2s with TASER Assurance Plan (TAP)

•Bay City Police Department (TX): X26Ps

•Bowie Police Department (MD): X26Ps and X2s

•Broken Arrow Police Department (OK): X2s

•Cinnaminson Township Police Department (NJ): X2s with TASER® Cam™ HD

•Collin County Constable Precinct 3 (TX): X2s

•Commander Naval Air Force (US): X26Ps

•Denton County Sheriff’s Office (TX): X26Ps

•Florida Department of Agriculture (FL): X26Ps

•Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office (TX): X26Ps, upgrade

•Fountain Police Department (CO): X26Ps

•Hagerstown Police Department (MD): X2s

•Houston County Jail (AL): X2s with TASER Cam HD recorders

•Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore (IN): X26Ps

•Jackson Police Department (TN): X26Ps with TASER Cam HD recorders

•Jersey Village Police Department (TX): X2s

•Kenai National Wildlife Refuge (AK): X2s and X26Ps

•La Crosse Police Department (WI): X26Ps

•Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (SC): X26Ps, TAP, upgrade

•Las Vegas Metro Police Department (NV): X26Ps, upgrade

•Laurel Police Department (DE): X26Ps

•La Vergne Police Department (TN): X26Ps

•Linn County Sheriff’s Office (OR): X26Ps

•Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Santa Clarita (CA): X26Ps, upgrade

•Madison Police Department (AL): X26Ps

•MARTA Police Department (GA): X2s

•Miami Police Department (FL): X2s

•Missoula County Sheriff’s Office (MT): X2s, TAP, upgrade

•Norman Police Department (OK): X26Ps

•North Memorial Medical Center Security (MN): X26Ps with TASER Cam HD recorders

•Odessa Police Department (MO): X26Ps with TASER Cam HD recorders

•Old Dominion University Police Department (VA): X26Ps with TASER cam HD recorders, upgrade

•Orland Police Department (CA): X26Ps, TAP, upgrade

•Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office (OK): X26Ps

•St. Petersburg Police Department (FL): X26Ps, upgrade

•Taunton Police Department (MA): X26Ps

•Texas City Police Department (TX): X26Ps

•Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TX): X26Ps with TAP, upgrade

•Troutman Police Department (NC): X26P, upgrade

•Wildwood Police Department (FL): X26Ps with TASER Cam HD recorders

•Winston Police Department (OR): X2s

•Worcester Police Department (MA): X26Ps



TASER Links

TASER Social Media Links

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its growing suite of technology solutions, including AXON body-worn video cameras and EVIDENCE.com, a secure digital evidence management platform. More than 133,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with TASER’s products and services.



Learn more at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

TASER® is a registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved. TASER logo, TASER X26™, TASER X26P™, TASER X2™, TASER CAM™, TASER Cam™ HD, and AXON are trademarks of TASER International, Inc.

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.taser.com, http://blog.taser.com, www.twitter.com/taser_ir, www.twitter.com/officialtaser and https://www.facebook.com/TASER.International where TASER discloses information from time to time about the company, its financial information, and its business.

Visit our Investor Relations Safe Harbor Statement at: http://investor.taser.com/safeHarbor.cfm

For investor relations information please contact Erin Curtis by phone at 480-515-6330 or via email at IR@TASER.com.