TASER Foundation Awards First Two Canadian Memorial Grants to the Families of Officers Lost in the Line of Duty

TASER Foundation established with $ 1 million donated by TASER International, Inc. and its employees

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER Foundation, a new non-profit foundation established to honor fallen law enforcement officers and provide one time financial grants to their families announced today that it has awarded memorial grants to the families of two Canadian law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Auxiliary Constable Glen Evely of the RCMO Vernon, BC Auxiliary was killed on November 13, 2004 when his cruiser was struck by a stolen truck. Auxiliary Officer Evely is survived by wife and two young children ages 4 and 7. Parole Officer Louise Pargeter of the Correctional Services of Canada was murdered by a parolee during a home visit on October 6, 2004. Parole Officer Pargeter had just returned to duty from maternity leave. She is survived by her partner and baby daughter.

“The holidays are going to be hard enough on these families, we hope that in some small way these grants help them begin to rebuild their lives,” said Gerry Anderson, Executive Director of the TASER Foundation.

“The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is grateful to the TASER Foundation for their support,” stated Inspector Randy Kulubaba RCMP. “Their assistance to the families of officers recently lost in the line of duty means more than I can say. As law enforcement professionals, we also value our professional partnership and their efforts to make law enforcement safer. We welcome any technological advance that can resolve physical confrontations with reduced chance of serious injury, either to our officers or the public we serve.”

To date, 146 law enforcement officers in the United States and 3 law enforcement officers in Canada were killed in the line of duty this year.

“TASER International works in partnership with American and Canadian law enforcement agencies to enhance the safety of our officers and the general public,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International, Inc. “We are pleased to expand this partnership in a way that honors the sacrifice of these brave men and women. In addition, we have developed the TASER Foundation web page at www.TASERFoundation.org,” continued Mr. Smith.

The TASER Foundation will distribute financial memorial grants to the families of fallen officers in the United States and Canada through donations and an initial endowment of $1,000,000. Over half of the initial endowment came in direct contribution from TASER International employees with the balance contributed by the company. Grants are available only upon request by chiefs of police and sheriffs as well as federal law enforcement executives in the name of sworn officers killed in the line of duty since August 1, 2004. The TASER Foundation’s mission is to honor the service and sacrifice of local and federal law enforcement officers in the United States and Canada lost in the line of duty by providing financial support to their families. TASER International bears all of the administrative costs of the TASER Foundation in order to ensure 100 percent of all donations are distributed to the families of fallen officers,” concluded Mr. Smith.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced non-lethal devices for use in the law enforcement, military, private security and personal defense markets. TASER devices use proprietary technology to safely incapacitate dangerous, combative or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens or themselves. TASER technology saves lives every day, and the use of TASER devices dramatically reduces injury rates for police officers and suspects. TASER technology is currently in testing or deployment at over 6,000 law enforcement and correctional agencies in the U.S. and abroad. For more information on TASER life-saving technology, please call TASER International at (800) 978-2737 or visit our website at www.TASER.com and www.TASERFoundation.org.