TASER International Announces IACP Luncheon Cancellation

TASER International announces that due to conflicts with IACP’s exhibit hall schedule, our 2005 TASER International IACP luncheon, previously scheduled at the Miami Ritz-Carlton on September 25th, has been canceled.

The roundtable discussion topic points scheduled for the luncheon will be presented in the IACP exhibit hall at our TASER International booth #829. Please visit our booth for schedule and further information.

