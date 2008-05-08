TASER International Conference and Master Instructor School held June 20-23, 2008 in Scottsdale, AZ

Join TASER International and its co-host, the Scottsdale Police Department for their annual Conference on June 20th and Master Instructor School from June 20th till the 23rd held in Scottsdale, Arizona. At this year’s conference, TASER International will present the latest innovations in TASER® technology including some never before seen products. Presentations will be made by world renowned experts in the areas of non-lethal weapons, use of force, and legal and medical issues surrounding TASER electronic control devices (ECDs).

The 2008 TASER International Master Instructor School is a four-day certification course for both new and recertifying Master Instructors. Certification is valid for two years. Areas of emphasis will include safety considerations, scenario-based training, training drills, data downloads, and a review of the new information contained in the Version 14.1 training syllabus. All Master Instructors will have the opportunity to be trained and certified as certified instructors on the new eXtended Range Electronic Projectile (XREP™), 12-gauge deployed wireless electronic control device and the Shockwave area denial system.

The fee for new Master Instructors is $500. The fee is $300 for current Master Instructors who are recertifying. The fee for the one day TASER Conference is $100. The TASER Conference fee is waived for those attending the Master Instructor School. Lunch is provided each day. A reception on Friday evening follows the conference. The conference and Master Instructor School will be held at various locations in Scottsdale including the TASER International building, the Resort Suites Scottsdale and the Scottsdale Police and Fire Training Facility.

For more information on the TASER Conference and Master Instructor School, visit http://www.taser.com/training/pages/EventDetails.aspx?id=726.

