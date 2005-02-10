TASER International, Inc. Receives Single Order For 3,348 ADVANCED TASERs

For Immediate Release

TASER International’s Largest Order to Date

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 26 - TASER(R) International, Inc., a market leader in advanced less-lethal weapons, announced today the receipt of a single order for 3,348 ADVANCED TASER(R) M26 less-lethal weapons from a foreign military user.

“The total value of the order is approximately $1.5 million dollars that should include follow on orders as this military begins training their users,” stated Tom Smith, President of TASER International, Inc. “We are pleased to see this large commitment to our ADVANCED TASER M26 less-lethal platform by a foreign military power as it accomplishes two important objectives for the Company. It affirms international acceptance of our TASER brand technology and confirms a new market for the Company,” continued Smith. “Although not a large military presence on a global basis, it is a highly innovative user that has tested the weapon over the last year and has asked to remain as a confidential user. The required export license has already been received from the U.S. Department of Commerce which is the normal course of business for the Company,” stated Smith.

“Further, this order is in addition to an already expected record quarter for new orders that is now in the range of $5.8 to $6 million dollars booked. Because of the heavy influx of orders this month the Company expects to end the second quarter with a substantial order backlog,” concluded Smith.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced less-lethal weapons for use in the law enforcement, private security and personal defense markets. Our flagship ADVANCED TASER® product has reduced officer injuries by over 80% in the Orange County (FL) Sheriff’s Office, and reduced suspect injuries by over 72% in the Phoenix (AZ) Police Department. The ADVANCED TASER is saving lives, reducing liability and creating safer jobs in over 2,400 law enforcement agencies worldwide.

For further information contact Steve Tuttle, Director of Government Affairs at Steve@TASER.com or call 800-978-2737 ext. 2006. Visit the company’s website at www.TASER.com for facts and video and preview www.TASERX26.com for hints to the TASER X26 technology.