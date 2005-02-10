TASER International, Inc. Responds to Media Sensationalism Regarding Alleged TASER Technology in Custody Deaths

For Immediate Release

No Deaths Have Ever Been Directly Caused by TASER Technology to Date

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal weapon announced today that no deaths have occurred as a direct result of the use of its TASER technology products.

“We continue to be amazed by the premature, unfounded, speculation in the media concerning the unexpected, unforeseen deaths of criminal suspects while in police custody after use of the TASER device. In every single case the medical examiner has attributed the direct cause of death in the autopsy reports to causes other than the TASER device,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International, Inc. “In over a decade of use, our products have not been listed as a direct cause of death by any independent medical examiner or coroner. In fact, the results for each fatality were reported on our web site following a national news story concerning these deaths,” said Mr. Smith.

“The sensationalism of these reports in the media is extremely disconcerting given the proven safety of these products in tens of thousands of uses where we have proven beyond the shadow of a doubt, that our technology greatly reduces injuries to suspects and officers. In fact, there are over 4,000 documented cases where the TASER has saved the life of a suspect. In over 30,000 actual field uses and over 70,000 voluntary exposures by law enforcement officers there has never been a documented death or serious injury directly attributed to the TASER device,” continued Mr. Smith.

“While these unfounded, sensational media reports are a concern, since they are not based on any hard facts, our customers in law enforcement and the military clearly understand and appreciate the exceptional safety record of the TASER technology and we are experiencing our best sales month to date in the Company’s history,” continued Mr. Smith.

