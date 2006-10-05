TASER International Receives Several Orders for TASER X26 Devices

Sales include initial French order for 1,000 TASER X26s with TASER CAMs

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR) a market leader in advanced electronic control devices today announced that it received three orders totaling 2,654 TASER® X26 units and accessories that were placed by the San Bernardino County (CA) Sheriff’s Office (1,111 TASER X26s); Mesa (AZ) Police Department (543 TASER X26s); and the French Ministry of Interior (1,000 TASER X26s and 1,000 TASER CAMs™).

“Both the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s and Mesa Police Department orders provide enough units for all of their patrol officers to deploy our life-saving TASER X26 technology,” said Tom Smith, president of TASER International. Smith also stated, “We are pleased to see the advancement of the TASER program in France. This order follows a lengthy trial and evaluation of the TASER X26 product and is the first shipment authorized under a tender, which was originally announced by Le Figaro in an article on August 5, 2006, awarded to our French distributor during the 3rd quarter of 2006. This tender authorized the French Government to purchase of up to 5,000 TASER systems. The first shipment under this tender, also included one TASER CAM unit for each of the 1,000 TASER X26s, leads the way in officer accountability in Europe.”

These purchase orders were received and shipped in the third quarter of 2006. With these three orders the company expects third quarter 2006 revenue to be approximately $18 million, subject to closing adjustments.