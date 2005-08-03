TASER International Responds to Distortion of Law Enforcement Training Bulletin

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal weapons responded today to the misrepresentation of its training bulletin regarding the restraint during TASER™ system application.

On June 28, TASER International issued a training bulletin to all TASER Instructors reminding them that officers should only use the necessary amount of force to safely gain compliance of a subject to minimize the risk of serious injury. This statement is no different for the use of a TASER device than for the use of any other non-lethal weapon. Our training bulletins frequently re-emphasize critical points from our training program and are part of our efforts to provide the best possible and most up to date training recommendations to the officers who use our devices to save lives everyday.

“To date, there have been thousands of documented cases in which multiple applications were not only appropriate but were absolutely critical to ensure a safe outcome of the situation,” said Tom Smith, president of TASER International. “The bulletin never indicated that our technology has caused death, rather the media has somehow managed to distort and misrepresent this common-sense guideline into a sensational and misleading story that could have serious adverse consequences on the safety of law enforcement officers and citizens.”

“It is highly regrettable that this issue has been portrayed in such a negative light. We are hopeful that the media will be held accountable and continue its fervor in reporting this issue by documenting what we believe will be an unfortunate rise in officer and suspect injuries and quite possibly the unnecessary loss of life in those areas where a law enforcement agency has been influenced to pull our life-saving technology from the streets,” continued Smith.

“Dozens of studies and statistics from agency after agency have shown beyond a shadow of a doubt that an officer armed with a TASER device is far less likely to injure or be injured than one without this life-saving tool. We’ve seen far too many incidents where TASER technology has spared a human life to waiver from our mission,” concluded Smith.

For more complete information about this and other guidance issued to law enforcement, please visit: www.taser.com/law/training/bulletins/index.htm.

