TASER X3 with Rotational Pulse Drive™ to Launch July 27

New Handheld TASER ECD with Multi-shot Capability Featured at TASERX3.com

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, – TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a leading provider of technology solutions and the market leader in electronic control devices (ECDs), announces its first major new handheld ECD since the launch of the TASER® X26™ in 2003. The new TASER X3™ features a revolutionary technology called the Rotational Pulse Drive, which creates the first multi-shot ECD capable of simultaneously incapacitating multiple targets.

The TASER X3 will be unveiled at the annual TASER Conference on July 27 in Fountain Hills, Arizona. Press and media are encouraged to attend this momentous event at the opening of the conference.

No complete images of the X3 will be released prior the TASER Conference on July 27. However, each day from July 1 through July 27, the new X3 website at www.TASERX3.com will reveal never-before-seen X3 technology and features. TASER also invites interested parties to follow the X3 through its Internet persona on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TASERX3 and on Facebook® at www.Facebook.com/TASERX3 for additional information and insights leading up to the official launch.

“The TASER X3 is the product of our commitment to keep breaking the barriers of what’s technologically possible,” said Rick Smith, CEO and founder of TASER International. “The X3 is the culmination of over four years of intense research and development and offers exponentially increased capabilities, including vastly enhanced data, networking, and communication functionality as well as enhanced safety features. Our customers and shareholders know the company has made major investments over the past 24 months to bring a host of new products to market – including the AXON™

Tactical Computer, EVIDENCE.COM™, and the long awaited wireless TASER® eXtended Range Electronic Projectile (XREP™) shotgun rounds announced just yesterday. Our R&D Team has secretly worked on a parallel path to bring the X3 to reality. Together, these innovative developments create an ecosystem of technologies that interface together to provide law enforcement never-before-possible, breakthrough capabilities. The TASER® product family will provide our customers smarter safer capabilities to better protect our officers and our communities,” concluded Smith.

More information on the TASER X3 is available at: www.TASERX3.com.

Photos, pricing, upgrade programs and availability of the TASER X3 will be available July 27.

Follow the daily release of features and updates at: www.TASERX3.com, www.Twitter.com/TASERX3, and www.Facebook.com/TASERX3.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International’s products protect life. TASER provides advanced Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) for use in the law enforcement, medical, military, corrections, professional security, and personal protection markets. TASER devices use proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens, or themselves in a manner that is generally recognized as a safer alternative to other uses of force. For more information, please call TASER International at (800) 978-2737 or visit our website at www.TASER.com.

For more information on commercial, special purpose, law enforcement and military shotguns, rifles and accessories, please call your local Mossberg dealer or visit Mossberg online at www.mossberg.com.

