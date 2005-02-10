TASER® International Announces TASER Devices Approved for Field Trials in South Korea

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal devices announced today that TASER technology was approved for trials by the South Korean National Police Agency for field tests and a successful presentation on TASER technology last week in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Korean National Police Agency has decided to evaluate the TASER X26 device for general duty officers following successful trials as a new non-lethal device. The original trials were conducted by the police SWAT and Counter- Terrorism Institute, but this is the first order from the Korean National Police Agency for line level officers. The initial order of 100 TASER X26 devices ships this quarter through C & S Corporation, our South Korean distributor located in Seoul, South Korea. Following a successful trial period, the Korean National Police Agency plans to supply the TASER X26 to 14 Providential Police Agencies in 2005.

At the South African TASER Conference held on November 9th, 2004 hosted by the U.S. Commercial Service in Johannesburg, Steve Ward (Vice President and Master Instructor) and Hans Marrero (Chief Instructor) were on hand to discuss and demonstrate the use of TASER devices high-tech, non-lethal equipment. Attendees of the conference ranged from various U.S. Embassy personnel to the South African Police Services, South African National Defence Force, South African Navy, South African Air Force and numerous security providers.

“Our immediate aim is to see some of our first responders -- our police using TASER technology on the front lines to save lives, in addition to our correctional facilities using these in areas where firearms should be restricted, where staff have often been taken hostage or shot with their own firearms. We would also like to see our emergency services personnel carrying TASER devices for self-defense, as they are not permitted to carry firearms and they too work in a high-risk environment,” said Bryan de Klerk, Managing Director of 21st Century Arms c.c./Tactical Development Group -- the South African Distributor for TASER International, Inc. located in South Africa.

“We continue to see acceptance in countries around the world when the in - country law enforcement communities review the medical safety research and benefits of our TASER technology,” said Tom Smith, President and co-founder of TASER International. “We expect to see continued interest and trials begin and further orders come from South Korea and other countries as our life saving technology continues to provide reductions to injuries of both officers and suspects,” continued Mr. Smith.

About the South Korea Police

The Korean National Police Agency system consists of, from the top: one National Police Headquarters located in Seoul; 5 special task police agencies; 13 provincial police headquarters; 220 police stations; and 3,389 police branch offices across the country. Unlike western nations, there are no local municipal police systems or state police departments. There are over 92,000 police officers in South Korean National Police Agency.

About the South African Police Service

Every homeland has its own policing agency, bringing the total number of policing agencies in the country to 11 (ten homelands + the old South African Police). The South African constitution in 1994 established a single National Police Service for South Africa under the executive command and control of a National Commissioner who is appointed by the President. There are over 112,000 law enforcement officers in the South African Police Service.

About TASER International, Inc.

