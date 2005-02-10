TASER® International Launches Foundation for Families of Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

Initial Endowment of $1 Million Donated by TASER International, Inc. and Personally by Its Employees

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal devices announced today the establishment of the TASER Foundation for Families of Fallen Law Enforcement Officers. The purpose of the TASER Foundation is to honor fallen law enforcement officers and provide financial support to their families. On Sunday, November 14, 2004, the Foundation’s first three memorial grants will be presented to Jack Harris, the Chief of Police for the Phoenix Police Department, and Chief Margaret York of the Los Angeles County Office of Public Safety, at the Wilshire Grand Hotel in Los Angeles at 12:30 pm in the Pacific Ballroom for the benefit of the families of officers Eric White and Jason Wolfe of Phoenix, and Captain Michael Sparks of Los Angeles, who were killed in the line of duty in August.

In 2003, 145 law enforcement officers in the United States and 11 law enforcement officers in Canada were killed in the line of duty. “TASER International works in partnership with American and Canadian law enforcement agencies to enhance the safety of our officers and the general public,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International, Inc. “We are pleased to expand this partnership in a way that honors the sacrifice of these brave men and women. In addition, we have developed the TASER Foundation web page at www.TASERFoundation.org and have named Geraldine Anderson as the new executive director of the TASER Foundation. Ms. Anderson brings a wealth of experience in the non-profit arena. In addition she has a passion for helping the families of fallen officers since she lost her brother Officer Adam Hills of Rochester, MI in 1994,” continued Mr. Smith.

During a TASER International luncheon on Sunday at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference (IACP) conference in Los Angeles, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik and TASER International co-founders Rick and Tom Smith are presenting two of the Foundation’s first memorial grants to Phoenix Police Chief Jack Harris for the benefit of the families of Officers White and Wolfe. The officers were shot and killed while investigating a shooting on August 28, 2004.

“The Phoenix Police Department is extremely grateful to TASER International for their tremendous generosity in the establishment of this foundation,” stated by Chief Jack Harris, Phoenix Police Department. “Their assistance to the families of our officers recently lost in the line of duty means more than I can say. As law enforcement professionals, we welcome any technological advance that can resolve physical confrontations with reduced chance of serious injury, either to our officers or the public we serve. We have experienced many successful conclusions to difficult situations through the use of less than lethal technology such as the TASER system. We are very appreciative for the support they provide with this foundation to the families of officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” concluded Chief Harris.

Next week, the TASER Foundation will present an additional memorial grant to the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, Phillip Cline, for the benefit of the family of Officer Michael Gordon who was killed in the line of duty on August 8, 2004. The presentation ceremony will take place at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC on November 17th at 4:30 pm. Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International will present the TASER Foundation memorial grant to Superintendent Cline to provide to family of Officer Michael Gordon.

The TASER Foundation will distribute financial memorial grants to the families of fallen officers in the United States and Canada through donations and an initial endowment of $1,000,000. Over half of the initial endowment came in direct contribution from TASER International employees with the balance contributed by the company. Grants are available only upon request by chiefs of police and sheriffs as well as federal law enforcement executives in the name of officers killed in the line of duty since August 1, 2004. The TASER Foundation’s mission is to honor the service and sacrifice of local and federal law enforcement officers in the United States and Canada lost in the line of duty by providing financial support to their families. TASER International will bear all of the administrative costs of the TASER Foundation in order to ensure 100 percent of all donations are distributed to the families of fallen officers,” concluded Mr. Smith.

TASER International invites shareholders who have shared in the appreciation in value of TASER stock to consider tax deductible gifts to the TASER Foundation in this holiday season. The TASER Foundation can accept both cash gifts and gifts of appreciated assets such as TASER stock. Giving appreciated assets can yield additional tax benefits. Please contact Gerry Anderson regarding gifts to the TASER Foundation.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced non-lethal devices for use in the law enforcement, military, private security and personal defense markets. TASER devices use proprietary technology to safely incapacitate dangerous, combative or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens or themselves. TASER technology saves lives every day, and the use of TASER devices dramatically reduces injury rates for police officers and suspects. TASER technology is currently in testing or deployment at over 6,000 law enforcement and correctional agencies in the U.S. and abroad. For more information on TASER life-saving technology, please call TASER International at (480) 444-4000 or visit our website at www.TASER.com and www.TASERFoundation.org.