TASER® Receives Four Large Follow-On Orders for TASER X26 Conducted Energy Weapons Totaling One Million Dollars

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER® International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal weapons announced today that it received four large follow-on purchase orders for TASER conducted energy weapons totaling over $1,000,000.

The first order was received from the El Paso Police Department in Texas for 374 TASER X26 conducted energy weapons and accessories. This order will supplement the 126 TASER units currently deployed by the department.

“I am very pleased we have the ability to purchase these additional TASERs for our officers,” said El Paso Police Chief Richard Wiles. “They are the tools necessary for modern policing and help reduce injuries to officers, suspects and citizens,” concluded Chief Wiles.

The second order received was from San Jose Police Department in California for 250 TASER X26 conducted energy weapons and accessories. This order will supplement the 710 TASER X26 units currently deployed by the department.

The third order received was from the Knoxville Police Department in Tennessee. The order was for 117 TASER X26 conducted energy weapons and accessories. This order will supplement 12 units deployed by the department.

The fourth order received was from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. The order was for 300 TASER X26 conducted energy weapons and accessories. This order will supplement the 897 TASER units currently in deployment by the office. The total number of units deployed by the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office will be 1,197, which is the largest deployment of TASER technology in the state of Florida.

“TASERs are saving lives every day. The single greatest testimony is the continued follow-on orders from major law enforcement agencies like the San Jose Police Department and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. These agencies, like many across the country, are recognizing TASER technology is a valuable option in bringing violent confrontations to a safe closure. Tens of thousands of uses have proven that when TASER devices are used, both officer and suspect injuries are reduced and ultimately lives are saved,” said Tom Smith, president of TASER International, Inc.

These orders are expected to ship in the third quarter of 2004.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced non-lethal weapons for use in the law enforcement, private security, and personal defense markets. Its flagship ADVANCED TASER(R) M26 product uses proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects that may be impervious to other non-lethal means. Its latest product, the TASER X26 is 60% smaller and lighter than the ADVANCED TASER M26 and reduces injury rates to suspects and officers, thereby lowering liability risk and improving officer safety. TASER(R) technology is currently in testing or deployment at over 5,400 law enforcement and correctional agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

Call 480-991-0797 or visit our website at www.TASER.com to learn more about the new standard in non-lethal weapons.