The TASER Foundation Launches “Drive to Remember” to Raise Awareness About Officers Killed in the Line of Duty

THE GOAL:

To raise awareness about officers killed-in-the-line-of-duty by driving across the United States, from LA to DC, to attend the National Peace Officers Memorial Service on May 15th.

THE “DRIVE”:

The idea was conceived in October 2006 as a unique way to raise awareness across the country about officer line-of-duty deaths. It is a partnership between 24Seven Cop2Cop Newspaper and the TASER Foundation and would not be possible without help from our many friends and sponsors.

THE VEHICLE:

A 2007 Hummer H3, wrapped in striking law enforcement memorial graphics. Including the names of all 145 American officers and 6 Canadian officers killed-in-the-line-of-duty in 2006, prominently displayed in a place of honor on the hood.

THE DRIVERS:

• Sergeant Steve Gibson, law enforcement officer-Patrol Sgt, 28 yrs experience, 48 yrs old, TASER Foundation, Publisher/Editor 24Seven Cop2Cop Newspaper.

• Detective Tod Catchpole, law enforcement officer-Missing Women Task Project Evenhanded, 17 yrs experience, 47 yrs old, TASER Foundation, Publisher 24Seven Cop2Cop Newspaper.

• Craig Prystay, friend of law enforcement, GM of Best Western-Sands Hotel, 49 years old, TASER Foundation, Marketing Manager 24Seven Cop2Cop Newspaper.

THE ROUTE:

4,000 miles, 2 Countries, 18 States, 1 Province, 26 Major Cities, 11 days.

—May 01st Vancouver B.C. via I-5 to Seattle WA, Tacoma WA to Portland OR

—May 02nd Portland via I-5 to Sacramento CA

—May 03rd Sacramento, attend the California Police and Peace Officers Memorial (Drive to LA via I-5 after the memorial ceremony)

—May 04th LA, LASD Headquarters, attend LASD Memorial Torch Relay. (welcoming ceremony hosted by LASD)

—May 05th LA via I-10, San Bernardino, Palm Springs to Scottsdale AZ (Attend Arizona Diamondbacks game as special guests)

—May 06th Scottsdale via I-17 to Flagstaff then I-40 to Albuquerque NM

—May 07th Albuquerque via I-40 to Amarillo TX to Oklahoma City OK. (welcoming ceremony hosted by Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

—May 08th Oklahoma City via I-44 to Tulsa, Springfield MO to St.Louis MO (welcoming ceremony hosted by the St. Louis PD)

—May 09th St. Louis via I-70 to Terre Haute IN, Indianapolis IN to Columbus OH

—May 10th Columbus via I-70 to Pittsburgh PA via I-76 to Harrisburg PA

—May 11th Harrisburg via I-78 to New York NY

—May 12th New York via I-95 to Washington DC (official greeting by NLEOMF Chairman Craig Floyd & attend NAPO Top Cops Award Ceremony)

THE SPONSORS:

This “Drive” would not be possible without the help of our many sponsors.

24Seven Cop2Cop Newspaper: Vehicle owners drivers, management & logistics

TASER Foundation: Vehicle wrap & vehicle logistics

Best Western Hotels International: Hotels & Meals

Chevron: Gasoline & Car Washes

AceK9.com: Financial & graphics

PoliceBusinessCards.com: Business cards

CopCoffee: Financial

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department: Host

Los Angeles Police Department: Host

Oklahoma Highway Patrol: Host

St. Louis Police Department: Host

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITES:

• This will be an annual event and throughout the year the vehicle wrap will be left on to increase awareness of line-of-duty deaths.

• For more information and on how you can support the “Drive To Remember” year round please visit www.taserfoundation.org or contact:

—Tod Catchpole

24SevenNews@telus.net

Cell 602-384-8416 (AZ area code)

—Craig Prystay

prystay@telus.net

Cell 604-817-2637 (Vancouver)